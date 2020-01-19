Dana White fuels Tom Brady to Las Vegas Raiders rumors

The UFC president believes there is a real possibility he will be watching his good friend taking snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders from White’s suite at Allegiant Stadium next season.

UFC president Dana White believes there is a real possibility he will be watching his good friend Tom Brady taking snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders from White's suite at Allegiant Stadium next season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UFC president Dana White, right, said he believes there is a real possibility he will be watching his good friend Tom Brady taking snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders from White’s suite at Allegiant Stadium next season. (AP/Las Vegas Review-Journal photos)

UFC president Dana White believes there is a real possibility he will be watching his good friend Tom Brady taking snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders from White’s suite at Allegiant Stadium next season.

“Hey, Tom Brady was here,” White said of Brady’s appearance at UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. “(Raiders owner Mark) Davis was here. I saw them talking. What’s going on?

“If that dude isn’t playing for Boston he’s playing here. I don’t know. I have no idea what I’m talking about. But yeah, he liked the fight.”

During a follow-up conversation with the Review-Journal, White indicated it makes “too much sense” for it not to happen if Brady parts ways with the Patriots.

White, who also met with Davis on Saturday night and raved to the Review-Journal about the Raiders owner, believes Brady would prefer a West Coast destination if he leaves the Patriots and that the tax structure in Nevada would be appealing.

Brady was photographed talking to Davis inside the arena during the event, which was headlined by Conor McGregor’s 40-second knockout of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden was also in attendance, as was defensive end Maxx Crosby.

White is a lifelong Patriots fan and a close friend of Brady. The fight executive told the Review-Journal he purchased a suite at the new stadium and would be excited to see Brady play in Las Vegas, though it would be tough to see him leave New England.

Jason LaCanfora of CBS reported Sunday morning it would be “extremely surprising” if Brady and the Patriots came to a deal before March to avoid free agency. The report says a return to New England is “far from certain.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.