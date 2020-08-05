Derek Carr matches up well in Colin Cowherd resume game

National radio host Colin Cowherd sometimes plays a blind-resume game, and on Wednesday morning, his subject was Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4, center) pump a fist to the crowd after hammering a ceremonial sign into the ground during the official announcement ceremony for the the at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

National radio host Colin Cowherd sometimes plays a blind-resume game, and on Wednesday morning, his subject was Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Cowherd compared Carr’s statistics to three other unnamed quarterbacks and then chose which resume he would pick. Carr’s resume came out ahead, getting the nod over Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Raiders teammate Marcus Mariota, but losing to the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott.

Cowherd decided to match up Carr’s numbers with others after Carr said Tuesday that he was “tired of being disrespected.”

Carr vs. Prescott

The numbers were from the past four seasons.

On Carr’s side was a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 90-to-37, 15,536 yards passing, 66.4 completion percentage and 94.5 passer rating. Prescott’s numbers were 97-36, 15,778, 65.8 and 97.0.

Cowherd chose Prescott’s resume because of the higher passing rating.

Carr vs. Brady

The numbers were from the 2019 season.

Carr’s TD-to-interception ratio was 21-8, he passed for 4,054 yards, completed 70.4 percent of his passes and had a 100.8 rating. Brady’s numbers with the New England Patriots were 24-8, 4,057, 60.8 and 88.0.

Cowherd didn’t hesitate to take Carr’s resume because of his superior completion percentage and rating.

Carr vs. Mariota

The numbers used were career statistics.

Carr had a 64.0 completion percentage, 6.9 yards per attempt, 90.7 rating and 4.3 touchdowns per 100 throws. Mariota, who was with the Tennessee Titans and now is Carr’s backup, produced numbers of 62.9, 7.5, 89.6 and 4.3.

This was a tough call for Cowherd, who went with Carr’s resume because of his passer rating.

“They’re dead even,” Cowherd said.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.