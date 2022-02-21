69°F
Raiders

Ex-Raiders offensive coordinator hired by Rams

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2022 - 1:10 pm
 
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson looks at his plays during the second half of an NFL fo ...
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson looks at his plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

With the Raiders parting ways with most of last season’s coaching staff, one key assistant has found a familiar landing spot.

Greg Olson, the Raiders’ offensive coordinator the past four seasons, has been added to the Rams’ coaching staff as an offensive assistant. Before joining the Raiders, Olson served as the Rams’ quarterbacks coach under Sean McVay in 2017, so it’s possible he will return to his former position.

The Raiders continued to add to their front office Monday by hiring Shaun Herock as a personnel adviser under new general manager Dave Ziegler. Herock was the Raiders’ director of college scouting from 2012 to 2018 and was the club’s interim general manager after the firing of Reggie McKenzie during the 2018 season.

Herock, who worked in the Browns’ scouting department for the past three seasons, spent 19 seasons in the Packers’ front office before joining the Raiders in 2012. He is the son of longtime NFL executive Ken Herock, who helped lead the Raiders’ recent coach and general manager search.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

