Former roommate: Ruggs ‘in good spirits’ amid crash aftermath

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith said former Raider wideout Henry Ruggs was doing OK following the fatal crash he was involved in last week.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) during warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) in action against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Speaking to reporters following the Eagles loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers, Smith relayed the first account of Ruggs’ well being since the wreck.

“We discussed everything,” Smith said. “He’s in good spirits. I’m just glad that he’s himself. He’s gotten himself together and he’s not just down on himself.”

Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith, former roommate of Henry Ruggs at Alabama, said he has talked to Ruggs since he was involved in deadly crash last week, that he’s facing multiple felony charges for. “We discussed everything, he’s in good spirits.” #vegas #raiders 🎥 @Eagles pic.twitter.com/LetemIFv6l — Mick Akers (@mickakers) November 8, 2021

Ruggs is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges, including DUI resulting in death, following the crash police said he was traveling at 156 mph on Rainbow Boulevard near Tropicana Avenue seconds before crashing into 23-year-old Tina Tintor’s vehicle. Tintor and her dog were both killed as result of the wreck.

“My heart breaks for everybody involved, the family of the young lady that lost her life,” Smith said.

Ruggs, 22, posted bond Wednesday after making his initial court appearance in Las Vegas in connection with crash. He was ordered by judge to have the highest level of electronic monitoring upon his release. He also was ordered to surrender his passport and is prohibited from driving and consuming alcohol or drugs.

Ruggs’ next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

Smith was roommates with Ruggs while the two played college football for Alabama and remain close friends.

The two players even recreated their signature aerial touchdown celebration they did in college at Allegiant Stadium, ahead of the Raiders 33-22 win over the Eagles in Week 7.

Despite going through a rough week following the tragic crash involving his close friend, Smith tried to funnel those emotions into his play Sunday.

“It kind of gave me a bigger purpose, just going out there and playing for my brother, knowing he can’t play right now,” Smith said.

Smith credited his teammates with being there for him all week knowing his string bond with Ruggs.

Smith said once he hit the field it helped him forget about the situation for the time being, in game he racked up five receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

“Once I got on the field, it kind of went away,” Smith said. “I knew I had a task at hand. I had to focus on football. So once I got on the field, it kind of got away.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.