Get all your Raiders news with newest Vegas Nation app

The Las Vegas Review-Journal this week released a new version of its Vegas Nation mobile app that’s faster, easier to use and provides access to more Raiders and NFL content.

The Vegas Nation app (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Readers who download the updated app will find a complete redesign that looks and navigates just like the reviewjournal.com website. The update gives users easy access to breaking Raiders news, video updates, the Vegas Nation podcast, the Review-Journal’s NFL-related social media postings and customized alerts. And all content on the app is free for a limited time.

“The Vegas Nation app is a must-have for Raiders fans everywhere,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “The Review-Journal has the largest and most experienced Raiders coverage team anywhere. We’ll have every angle of the team’s first season in Las Vegas covered, from Allegiant Stadium construction to free agency to the team’s move to training camp and the regular season.”

The Vegas Nation app is free to download. It will update for users who already have installed the previous version and have their devices set to automatically update apps.

The app is available in the Apple and Google Play stores by searching for “Vegas Nation.” The update requires devices running Android 5.0 or iPhone iOS 10.

Users who have difficulties installing the update should first delete the old version and then download the new version.

Review-Journal Information Technology Director Kimberly Espejo said the newest version of the app loads faster, updates content in real time and can access every Raiders, NFL, and NFL betting story on the newspaper’s website.

“It’s so much faster to pull up stories and for the app to display,” Espejo said. “So there’s no lag or delay to get breaking news.”

An updated menu bar at the bottom of the screen lets users instantly switch between feeds, from main content to videos to social media.

Contact Sports Editor Bill Bradley at bbradley@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2909. Follow @billbradleyLV on Twitter.