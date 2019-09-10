Grades for Raiders’ 24-16 win over Broncos
A breakdown by position for Monday night’s game.
OFFENSE: A-minus
If this is indeed a second-year dress rehearsal for Derek Carr under
head coach Jon Gruden, the quarterback certainly opened with a solid
performance. He led touchdown drives of 72, 95 and 60 yards,
completing 22-of-26 for 259 yards and a score. Josh Jacobs (23 rushes,
85 yards, two TDs) impressed in his rookie debut as the lead back and
Carr hit seven receivers, led by Tyrell Williams (six for
105 yards and a score).
DEFENSE: B
Change defined this unit in the offseason as younger faces arrived,
and for a side that couldn’t stop air much of 2018, it held up for the
most part. The Raiders totaled three sacks, significant when you
consider they had 13 all last year. A scary moment occurred when
third-year cornerback Gareon Conley was taken off on a stretcher in
the third quarter, his neck having been hit by the leg of rookie
Johnathan Abram during a tackle.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A
It was 21-9 with just over eight minutes left when nine-year veteran
kick returner Dwayne Harris scooted 72 yards to give Oakland
possession at the Denver 30. Six plays later, the Raiders got 29-yard
field goal from Daniel Carlson to all but clinch the Week 1 win.
Rookie punter A.J. Cole averaged 44.7 yards on three attempts.
COACHING: A
The drama surrounding wide receiver Antonio Brown that swallowed the
Raiders these past few months no doubt made things far more difficult
for Jon Gruden and his staff than anyone let on. A win to begin a
season that likely won’t produce many weeks in which the team will be
favored to do so was an impressive opening statement.