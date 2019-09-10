Grades for Raiders’ 24-16 win over Broncos

A breakdown by position for Monday night’s game.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OFFENSE: A-minus

If this is indeed a second-year dress rehearsal for Derek Carr under

head coach Jon Gruden, the quarterback certainly opened with a solid

performance. He led touchdown drives of 72, 95 and 60 yards,

completing 22-of-26 for 259 yards and a score. Josh Jacobs (23 rushes,

85 yards, two TDs) impressed in his rookie debut as the lead back and

Carr hit seven receivers, led by Tyrell Williams (six for

105 yards and a score).

DEFENSE: B

Change defined this unit in the offseason as younger faces arrived,

and for a side that couldn’t stop air much of 2018, it held up for the

most part. The Raiders totaled three sacks, significant when you

consider they had 13 all last year. A scary moment occurred when

third-year cornerback Gareon Conley was taken off on a stretcher in

the third quarter, his neck having been hit by the leg of rookie

Johnathan Abram during a tackle.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

It was 21-9 with just over eight minutes left when nine-year veteran

kick returner Dwayne Harris scooted 72 yards to give Oakland

possession at the Denver 30. Six plays later, the Raiders got 29-yard

field goal from Daniel Carlson to all but clinch the Week 1 win.

Rookie punter A.J. Cole averaged 44.7 yards on three attempts.

COACHING: A

The drama surrounding wide receiver Antonio Brown that swallowed the

Raiders these past few months no doubt made things far more difficult

for Jon Gruden and his staff than anyone let on. A win to begin a

season that likely won’t produce many weeks in which the team will be

favored to do so was an impressive opening statement.