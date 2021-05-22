Henry Ruggs edged out by Chiefs star in charity race

The Raiders wide receiver raced against three fellow NFL players for a Bounty commercial with proceeds benefitting local charities.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes a catch before an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs improved on his 40-yard dash time from last year’s scouting combine in his so-called race against three fellow NFL players.

It still wasn’t enough to earn the victory.

Ruggs ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash as part of an advertisement for Bounty paper towels, finishing just behind the 4.22 time posted by Kansas City receiver Mecole Hardman.

Tampa Bay linebacker Javin White clocked in at 4.37 and Minnesota receiver at 4.50.

None of the players were in the same location and the videos were spliced together as part of a commercial for the company.

Ruggs had run a 4.27 at the 2020 combine and parlayed that performance into being the first receiver selected in the draft. The former Alabama standout caught 26 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.

All four players to participate in the commercial were able to raise money for a charity of their choice. All four also competed in the SEC.

While they all showcased their immense speed in this commercial event, none of the four players recorded a max speed good enough to place in the top 20 plays of 2020 according to Next Gen Stats.

Raheem Mostert recorded the two fastest speeds of the season, reaching 23.09 miles per hour on an 80-yard touchdown run and 22.73 mph on a 76-yard score.

Newly-signed Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (22.11) clocked in at No. 3, followed by Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor (22.05) and Tyreek Hill (21.91).

Hill edged Hardman in a race between the Chiefs’ teammates at training camp last season.

