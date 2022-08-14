Injured Raiders star at Aces game instead of preseason game

Raiders tight end Darren Waller appeared courtside at the Aces’ season finale against the Seattle Storm instead of attending the Raiders’ preseason game against the Vikings.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) talks during a press conference at training camp in the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller appeared at the Aces’ season finale against the Seattle Storm on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena, despite his team playing a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at nearby Allegiant Stadium at the same time.

Waller, who according to reports hasn’t practiced since July 30 because of a hamstring injury, has been a regular at Aces games this season.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2020, Waller has exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in two of the past three seasons and he is scheduled to make about $6.8 million this season. The average annual value of the contract he signed before the 2020 season is $7.57 million, a figure that ranks 17th among tight ends, even though he is considered among the league’s best.

“I’m focused on playing right now,” the Raiders’ star tight end said last month. “My agent handles (my contract). Whatever is going on there is whatever is going on there. But whatever the outcome is of that, I’m here and I’m playing.”

Waller was not seated with Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis, who instead spent the Aces game with Phoenix Suns guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.