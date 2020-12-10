Jalen Richard embraces role as third-down back

Richard threw a key block Sunday, paving the way for Derek Carr’s touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs. The fifth-year back said pass blocking is about personal pride.

Forget about playing football for a second. Raiders running back Jalen Richard struggled to do the simple things after sustaining a bruised sternum Nov. 15 during a 37-12 victory over the rival Broncos.

Like operating the steering wheel in his vehicle.

“The first two days after the hit, I couldn’t drive … that’s how much limited movement I had,” he said. “It’s all about me dealing with the pain.”

The 27-year-old Richard missed games against the Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, but returned to the lineup Sunday during a 31-28 victory over the New York Jets. He posted modest statistics: four carries for 11 yards and one reception for six yards.

But his most consequential contribution came not as a receiver or runner, but rather as a blocker on the Raiders’ final offensive play.

Richard lined up to the right of quarterback Derek Carr and shifted to the left of the formation as Carr received the shotgun snap. He sized up blitzing Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry, set his feet and stonewalled the undrafted rookie, allowing Carr to step into the newly formed pocket and fire a picturesque 46-yard touchdown pass to teammate Henry Ruggs.

“For any running back in the league when you look at film at our level of the game, it’s all about a want-to. You’ve just got to want to block as a running back,” said Richard, who logged a season-high 32 offensive snaps Sunday.

“I don’t want to see (Carr) laying on the ground after I’ve let somebody hit him and now he’s hurt,” Richard said. “For me, it’s personal. … I just take real pride in protecting the guy behind me.”

Las Vegas offensive coordinator Greg Olson said Richard has “always understood his role” as the Raiders’ third-down back. Sometimes, that’s carrying the ball. Sometimes that’s catching it.

Other times, it’s blocking so others can do the same.

“He plays with great heart. He plays with great leverage and strength,” Olson said. “He’s done a great job of embracing that role every week. We’re lucky to have him.”

Knowing the system

Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther touted newly signed defensive back Daryl Worley’s versatility Wednesday, noting that he played as an outside cornerback, a slot or nickel cornerback and a safety during his first tenure with franchise.

The 25-year-old played the last two years with the Raiders, but signed in April with the Dallas Cowboys, who released him in October. The Buffalo Bills signed him to their practice squad last month, and the Raiders signed him away from Buffalo earlier this week.

“At this point in the year, you want to bring a guy back who is familiar with what you’re doing,” Guenther said. “He’s a guy that can come in who is a veteran player, who knows what we do and can play all three spots. His versatility can really help us.”

Injury report

Center Rodney Hudson (knee), guard Gabe Jackson (knee) and running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) all returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis. Cornerback Nevin Lawson (ankle/knee) was limited Wednesday but returned in full Thursday. Long snapper Trent Sieg (knee) was limited.

Safety Jeff Heath (concussion) and cornerback Damon Arnette (concussion/neck) did not participate for the second straight day. Safety Johnathan Abram (knee) was limited for the second straight day.

