Raiders

Jon Gruden revives Chucky persona in new Skechers ad

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2021 - 10:12 am
 
Updated April 14, 2021 - 10:15 am
Raiders coach Jon Gruden appears in new ads for Skechers Arch Fit. Photo courtesy of the Ketchum agency.
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shouts from the sideline during the 4th quarter of an N ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shouts from the sideline during the 4th quarter of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots beat the Raiders, 36-20. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Before returning to coaching and taking over the Raiders, Jon Gruden spent a decade as an ESPN analyst, where he became a larger-than-life figure.

Gruden plays off that reputation in two ads for Skechers Arch Fit shoes.

In one, he revives his Chucky persona, his face famously resembling that of the horror-movie character as he yells at batteries, a plant and water faucet for not doing what he wants.

In another ad, Gruden compares uncomfortable shoes to putting an offensive line on a trampoline, which predictably falls apart.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

