Jon Gruden revives Chucky persona in new Skechers ad

Raiders coach Jon Gruden appears in new ads for Skechers Arch Fit. Photo courtesy of the Ketchum agency.

Before returning to coaching and taking over the Raiders, Jon Gruden spent a decade as an ESPN analyst, where he became a larger-than-life figure.

Gruden plays off that reputation in two ads for Skechers Arch Fit shoes.

In one, he revives his Chucky persona, his face famously resembling that of the horror-movie character as he yells at batteries, a plant and water faucet for not doing what he wants.

In another ad, Gruden compares uncomfortable shoes to putting an offensive line on a trampoline, which predictably falls apart.

