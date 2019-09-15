Mahomes, Chiefs top the Raiders 28-10

The Raiders held a 10-0 lead after the first quarter, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for four touchdowns in the second quarter.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is stopped with the ball by Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) and free safety Juan Thornhill, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks to throw the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) is greeted by offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) goes up for a pass as Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. A pass interference penalty was called on the play against the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown as teammate Mecole Hardman (17) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. At right is Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) scores a touchdown as Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. At left is Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and free safety Curtis Riley (35). (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores a touchdown as Oakland Raiders free safety Karl Joseph looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) scores a touchdown as Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

OAKLAND — The Raiders held a 10-0 lead after the first quarter, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for four touchdowns in the second as the Chiefs defeated the Raiders 28-10. The Raiders are now 1-1 on the young 2019 season.

Mahomes’ four touchdowns in the second quarter set a new Chiefs franchise record for touchdown passes in a quarter.

The loss puts a damper on a significant accomplishment for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who became the Raiders’ all-time leading passer with a 16-yard pass to tight end Darren Waller early in the second quarter.

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams caught his second touchdown pass of the season in the first quarter.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter