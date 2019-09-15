Mahomes, Chiefs top the Raiders 28-10
The Raiders held a 10-0 lead after the first quarter, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for four touchdowns in the second quarter.
OAKLAND — The Raiders held a 10-0 lead after the first quarter, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for four touchdowns in the second as the Chiefs defeated the Raiders 28-10. The Raiders are now 1-1 on the young 2019 season.
Mahomes’ four touchdowns in the second quarter set a new Chiefs franchise record for touchdown passes in a quarter.
The loss puts a damper on a significant accomplishment for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who became the Raiders’ all-time leading passer with a 16-yard pass to tight end Darren Waller early in the second quarter.
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams caught his second touchdown pass of the season in the first quarter.
