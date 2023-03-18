Mailbag: Will Raiders still trade up for a quarterback?

The Raiders signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this week, but that doesn’t mean moving up in the draft to take a rookie QB is off the table.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Raiders have their quarterback of the present in Jimmy Garoppolo. But will they still look for their quarterback of the future in April’s draft?

That is one of many questions Raiders fans are asking.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Tyler Park (@TylerPa42091481): Do you think trading up to the third pick is more likely or trading back for more draft capital more likely given the Raiders’ strategy so far?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: That is a great question, and it can play out either way. The move up will likely be agreed upon before the draft, on the contingency of the Raiders’ preferred quarterback being available at that spot. In other words, before the draft starts, the Raiders will have an agreement in place with the Cardinals so that if C.J. Stroud is available, for instance, when it’s the Cardinals’ turn to pick, the deal will have already been agreed upon. Then the teams simply execute the deal.

If the quarterback’s not there, and the Raiders believe they can trade down a few picks and still get a player they like, they will most certainly look into that.

Thomas Zimmerman (@Zim4halos): Why not re-sign Andrew Billings? Didn’t cost the Bears much, and he was our best DT last year.

VB: Probably a good sign they are satisfied with the development of Neil Farrell and Matthew Butler, their two rookies last year, or that they can address that position in the draft or later in free agency.

Pastor Darnell A. (Manuel @pastordam): Is there something else in the works other than a snag in Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract that delayed the press conference (Thursday)?

VB: Doesn’t sound like it. It’s not unusual that an agreement that was agreed upon in principle hits a bit of a snag when the two sides get together to sign the actual contract. Often those issues get resolved behind the scenes and no one ever knows there was even an issue. In this case, since it delayed a press conference, the situation was something everyone became aware of. But there was never any sense that the deal was not going to be made official.

Raiders Culture (@Raidersculture): What’s the thought process behind the lack of moves so far?

VB: The Raiders have signed five outside free agents and a slew of their own. That includes getting their new quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo. If you are asking why there haven’t been big money moves, well, the Raiders are using free agency to try and find cost-effective value while eyeing the draft to do the bulk of the heavy lifting. They aspire to be a team that builds from within and uses free agency to supplement their homegrown roster rather than overly relying on it.

Shawn Johnson (@Godfather_JS): Did the Raiders really ask the Packers about Aaron Rodgers?

VB: As part of their due diligence, absolutely. Ultimately, they decided the cost to get him and the cost to pay him — without the guarantee of him playing beyond this year or next — was not a situation they wanted to be a part of. They also were in talks with the Bears about the top pick in the draft. For various reasons, that trade didn’t happen.

Niazi Alzouhbi (@niazialzouhbi): Is Thayer Munford moving to right guard viable?

VB: Soimething worth watching come OTA’s.

Cousin Vinnie (@vinniecosce): Anybody inquiring about Hunter Renfrow?

VB: Calls are always made this time of year. The Raiders are intrigued about a Jakobi Meyers pairing with Renfrow at slot receiver.

Adrian (@adrian95699070): Is tanking for Caleb Williams a reality, or trading two to three first-rounders next year for the No. 1 pick possible?

VB: The Raiders want to win right now and build for the future. So no tanking going on.

Nathan Hagan (@w12bentley): I just want to know whether you think I’m crazy or not for saying the Raiders need to draft (Northwestern offensive tackle Peter) Skoronski at seven and not a quarterback? I just think it’s time to draft smart and start building the team through the trenches and help this team both in the present and future.

VB: Not crazy at all. Skoronski is legit. But if the Raiders don’t take a quarterback, the sense is they will draft the best defensive player available.