NFL, players agree to coronavirus testing plan

With training camps on target to open next week, NFL owners and the players association cleared a major hurdle on Monday by agreeing to daily coronavirus testing at least through the first two weeks of training camp.

The frequency of testing had been an impediment to players signing off on the official opening of training camp, though a handful of issues remain.

In addition, it was agreed that two negative tests will be required for players to move from the reporting phase of training camp to the next phase, which consists of gaining access to team facilities to undergo normal physicals and get fitted for equipment.

League and NFLPA officials will regroup after the first two weeks of testing to size up the situation. Should the positive testing rate fall below five percent for players, testing will transition to every other day.

In addition, should the positive test rate return above the five percent threshold, it will trigger the return of daily testing.

With the dynamics of COVID-19 in constant flux, NFL medical experts are bracing for inevitable adjustments.

“There’s no finish line with health and safety and I think these protocols are very much living and breathing documents,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer. “Which means they will change as we gain new knowledge about this virus, as we gain new knowledge about transmission, as we gain new knowledge about testing and there are new tests and new techniques that come online. We very much anticipate that these protocols will change.”

Sills said the daily testing requirements and five percent threshold applies to all Tier 1 and Tier 2 league employees. The tier distinctions were outlined in a league memo delivered last month, with Tier 1 consisting of all players and necessary personnel who must have direct access to players, and Tier 2 defined as other essential personnel who may need to be in close proximity to players and other Tier 1 individuals and who may need to access restricted areas.

“These are complicated issues which involve a lot of factors,” Sills said. “But suffice it to say we very much look at it from a medical and public health standpoint, and we want to make sure that first and foremost we’re creating the safest possible environment for our players, for our coaches and our staff.

“But that we’re also operating within the safest environment for each one of our clubs’ locations, which means ongoing and regular communication with the public health authorities in those areas.”

