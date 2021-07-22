NFL teams could face forfeited games due to COVID outbreaks

Raiders owner Mark Davis said he hadn’t fully evaluated the new policy, but believes his team will do what’s necessary to play a full schedule.

Unvaccinated NFL players will put their teams at risk of forfeits and their teammates at risk of missing a paycheck.

In a league memo sent to each of the 32 teams on Thursday, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed clubs of the potential consequences should a COVID-19 outbreak among players who haven’t been vaccinated impact the 2021 schedule.

The league doesn’t intend to add an extra week on the schedule for makeup games and forfeits are a potential option. In that case, players would not be paid for games that can’t be played. The offending team would be responsible for financial losses incurred as well as be subject to further discipline from the league.

The Raiders were one of the teams most impacted by COVID protocols last season, though all of their games were eventually played on the scheduled days, so this policy wouldn’t have necessarily applied. A game against the Buccaneers was moved out of prime time, and a game against the Chiefs was briefly in question during the 2020 season.

Raiders assistant coaches were sidelined by COVID-19 in losses to the Dolphins and Chargers, as well.

Owner Mark Davis said he hadn’t fully evaluated the new policy, but believes his team will do what’s necessary to play a full schedule.

“I would hope our team is fine and meets (the threshold),” Davis said. “I would hope everybody gets it and are all-in and on the same page. I did. I also understand there are those who have personal reasons and an aversion to it.”

Under previously announced policies, teams reaching 85 percent vaccination rates can relax some protocols which will allow vaccinated individuals to operate under less restrictive conditions than their unvaccinated teammates.

Running back Jalen Richard could fall in that category. He went on record against vaccinations for his children before COVID, though he was somewhat vague in a social media statement shortly after Thursday’s policy change became public.

“I encourage all unvaccinated players to read the rules — know em like you know your plays,” he wrote. “We (are) playing in jail this year and you should act as such. The only benefit we have is we still get tested everyday, but protect yourselves this season. Play ball and go home — sad but a must!

“The term jail is kinda harsh cause there is nothing like jail. So just know the consequences of being unvaccinated and live as such with your well being and everyone around you in mind.”

Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins tweeted and then deleted a suggestion he could quit over the new rules.

“Never thought I would say this, but being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the NFL,” he wrote, before taking it down and replacing it with “Freedom?”

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette tweeted Thursday he still wouldn’t get the vaccine. Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey said he wouldn’t pressure any teammates to take the shot.

For purposes of playoff seeding, the forfeiting team will be credited with a loss and the other team will be credited with a win.

“As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Goodell wrote.

Davis said he hopes the policies put in place by the league will help insure not only a full slate of games can be played, but that it can happen in front of full venues.

The Raiders’ inaugural season in Las Vegas took place in an empty Allegiant Stadium.

“You can’t make predictions on the pandemic,” Davis said. “A couple months ago, everything was thought fine and dandy. But not now. I’m still really cautious. We’re set to play our first game (with fans) here in three or so weeks. I never dreamt we wouldn’t have that last year, but it happened. So while I’m really excited about it, I still have my fingers crossed.”

Coach Jon Gruden said last month at minicamp the Raiders’ entire coaching staff had been vaccinated and he hoped his full roster would follow suit.

It’s unclear what percentage of the roster has been vaccinated, though the start of training camp next week could bring some clarity, with unvaccinated players operating under different protocols.

The league says more than half its teams have COVID-19 vaccination rates greater than 80 percent of their players, and more than 75 percent of players are in the process of being vaccinated.

Nearly all clubs have vaccinated 100 percent of their Tier 1 and 2 staffs. Teams have appropriate protocols set up for staffers who have not been vaccinated, consistent with the guidance given last April.

Among the other key points in the memo:

— If a vaccinated person tests positive and is asymptomatic, he or she will be isolated and contact tracing will promptly occur. The positive individual will be permitted to return to duty after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, and will thereafter be tested every two weeks or as directed by the medical staffs. Vaccinated individuals will not be subject to quarantine as a result of close contact with an infected person.

— If an unvaccinated person tests positive, the protocols from 2020 will remain in effect. The person will be isolated for a period of 10 days and will then be permitted to return to duty if asymptomatic. Unvaccinated individuals will continue to be subject to a five-day quarantine period if they have close contact with an infected individual.

— Anyone who had a previous COVID-19 infection will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days after they have had at least one dose of an approved vaccine.

