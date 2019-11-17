Position breakdown for Sunday’s Bengals-Raiders game

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller, right, is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) and outside linebacker Thomas Davis during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Quarterbacks

Derek Carr continues to defy critics by turning in efficient, winning performances. He’s operating the offense just as coach Jon Gruden wants it and getting it done despite the lack of a true go-to wide receiver. Even with defenses collapsing on tight end Darren Waller, Carr is finding ways to succeed. Cincinnati will start Ryan Finley.

* Advantage: Raiders

Running backs

Both teams feature lead backs who were high picks in the NFL draft. Joe Mixon has plenty of talent and has shown flashes, but the Bengals’ overall ineptitude has limited his production. Josh Jacobs has been the highest-rated rookie for much of the season. He has been consistent and spectacular, everything the Raiders could have hoped for when taking him in the first round.

* Advantage: Raiders

Receivers

What the Raiders have lacked in star power since Antonio Brown was released without playing a game for the organization, they have tried to make up for in depth. Tyrell Williams scored a touchdown in each of the first five games he played, and Hunter Renfrow has emerged as a third-down and red-zone threat. Waller remains the most consistent option. A.J. Green is an all-time great for Cincinnati, but hasn’t played this season and won’t Sunday. Tyler Boyd is pretty good. Auden Tate has shown glimpses, too. There’s just not enough there, especially with Finley throwing to them.

* Advantage: Raiders

Offensive line

Mixon is averaging 3.3 yards per carry and hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown. A great deal of that is on an offensive line ravaged by injuries and inconsistency. The right side of the line has been dreadful. Left guard Billy Price has been worse. The Raiders’ offensive line, particularly the left side, has been the key to their success.

* Advantage: Raiders

Defensive line

The Raiders sacked Chargers QB Philip Rivers five times in a Week 10 victory. They had 13 sacks last season. The biggest key was the long-awaited emergence of first-round pick Clelin Ferrell. Now the test is to see if he can do it again against another subpar offensive front. This is one of Cincinnati’s few strengths. Gruden was trying to sell the Bengals as a tough opponent all week and usually did it by mentioning Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap.

* Advantage: Bengals

Linebackers

Viewers watching the Bengals might wonder why Nick Vigil and Brandon Wilson get so much playing time. Then they see the snaps the rest of the linebacking corps take. It’s not pretty. Tahir Whitehead and Nicholas Morrow continue to get a ton of snaps for the Raiders and have been serviceable. That’s enough to get a huge edge in this matchup.

* Advantage: Raiders

Secondary

Karl Joseph has made huge defensive plays on the final snap of two straight wins but now joins fellow starting safety Johnathan Abram on season-ending injured reserve. Lamarcus Joyner also will miss Sunday’s game, but Nevin Lawson has done well in his place. William Jackson III was spectacular two seasons ago after missing his rookie year, but he has regressed. The Bengals’ Dre Kirkpatrick will miss the game. Neither secondary is good, but the Raiders have found ways to make winning plays. Erik Harris has been a revelation.

* Advantage: Raiders

Special teams

While it probably has gone unnoticed because of the horrific results, Football Outsiders have the Bengals ranked as the NFL’s No. 1 special teams units. They have found a way to be good despite the dumpster fire raging around them. Oakland has been average. Punter A.J. Cole has had a mediocre season after winning the job with an outstanding summer, and Daniel Carlson has missed a few kicks lately.

* Advantage: Bengals

Intangibles

The Raiders would make the playoffs if the season ended today. That’s remarkable from a team that was so universally written off before the season. The Bengals have lived down to their lowly expectations. They are in tank mode.

* Advantage: Raiders