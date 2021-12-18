54°F
Raiders

Predicting player props for Browns-Raiders on Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2021 - 12:48 pm
 
Raiders offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) drills during a practice session at the Raiders ...
Raiders offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) drills during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Saturday’s game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 14 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Sam Gordon 2-3 (38-26-1)

Adam Hill 1-4 (37-27-1)

Ed Graney 2-3 (33-31-1)

Heidi Fang 3-2 (32-32-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 1-4 (30-34-1)

This week’s picks

Team to commit first accepted penalty

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Browns — Offsides on the quarterback.

■ Ed Graney: Raiders — Holding on Alex Leatherwood.

■ Adam Hill: Raiders — This seems almost too easy.

■ Sam Gordon: Raiders— They lead the NFL with 104.

■ Heidi Fang: Raiders— As penalized as they’ve been, makes sense they’d get the first one.

Team to score longest touchdown

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Browns — No. 18 will take it 55 yards.

■ Ed Graney: Raiders — Derek Carr strike from 20-plus.

■ Adam Hill: Browns — With so many players missing, they may be relying on big plays and fluky scenarios to score points.

■ Sam Gordon: Raiders — Healthiest team by far.

■ Heidi Fang: Raiders— With a depleted Browns team, Derek Carr should air it out.

Team to be charged with the first timeout

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Raiders— On a lost challenge.

■ Ed Graney: Browns — Interim coach mistake.

■ Adam Hill: Browns — Expect a whole lot of communication issues with a third-string quarterback and replacement coach.

■ Sam Gordon: Browns — New coach. New quarterback.

■ Heidi Fang: Browns — This is just a complete guess. Coin flip.

Total field goals O/U: 3.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over— Worried about the conditions, but more worried about the offenses.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Browns might kick seven.

■ Adam Hill: Over — Weather conditions make this feel like an under, but offenses could also struggle in the red zone.

■ Sam Gordon: Over— Two sputtering offenses.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — The weather won’t be ideal for kickers.

Distance of longest successful field goal O/U: 46.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under— It’s going to be windy and rainy

■ Ed Graney: Over —Daniel Carlson won’t be affected by bad weather.

■ Adam Hill: Under — Weather conditions could change quickly out there.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — The potential of inclement weather could make such a kick extremely difficult.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — The weather especially won’t be ideal for long field goals.

