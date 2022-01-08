65°F
Predicting player props for Chargers-Raiders on Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2022 - 12:50 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 17 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Adam Hill 4-1 (44-35-1)

Sam Gordon 3-2 (43-36-1)

Ed Graney 3-2 (39-40-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 2-3 (38-41-1)

Heidi Fang 3-2 (37-42-1)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 274.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over The Raiders are going to take a handful of shots downfield and will hit on two or three. He will exceed his per-game average as a result.

Ed Graney: Under Joey Bosa might have a lot to say about this and, well, a lot to say about everything. Also not sure if Carr’s hand isn’t still hurting.

Adam Hill: Under The passing numbers have been down lately and the Chargers can be exploited on the ground.

Sam Gordon: Over He hasn’t topped this mark since Thanksgiving. But it’s the most consequential game of the season. The Raiders’ fate would seem to rest on his right arm.

Heidi Fang: Over I think Carr will chip away, picking up yards on short passes.

Josh Jacobs rushing yards O/U: 58.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over The Raiders have gotten into a better flow with the run game. Jacobs is dealing with a rib injury, but he’ll be good to go.

Ed Graney: Under All beat up and bruised, Jacobs has run behind what has been an improved offensive front in recent weeks. Just doubt the running back’s health is up to it.

Adam Hill: Over The Raiders should attack the Chargers’ woeful run defense, so the only question is how long Jacobs can stay on the field with his rib injury.

Sam Gordon: Over Jacobs has averaged 19.3 carries in his last three games, suggesting he’ll have the workload necessary to eclipse this number. Plus, the Chargers sport one of the league’s worst run defenses.

Heidi Fang: Over Last game was around 60 yards. I think he’ll eclipse that.

Justin Herbert passing yards O/U: 278.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over The Chargers like to light it up in the pass game. Herbert is one of the best young quarterbacks in the game.

Ed Graney: Under He threw for three touchdowns and 222 yards in a 28-14 victory over the Raiders in October. Doesn’t need to get this many to win.

Adam Hill: Over The Chargers will want the ball in the hands of their best player with the season on the line.

Sam Gordon: Over He’s averaging 289.4 yards per game this season. The importance of the game suggests he’ll be a crucial part of it.

Heidi Fang: Over I think the two QBs will duel it out.

Austin Ekeler rushing yards O/U: 56.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over But not by many. The Raiders go into Sunday determined to make sure Ekeler does not hurt them like he did in the first meeting.

Ed Graney: Over I think they rely on him even more than usual to win this one. Now watch the guy go career lows in carries and yards.

Adam Hill: Under He has ceded some carries to some of the other backs while becoming even more integral to the passing game.

Sam Gordon: Under Ekeler is one of the best all-around running backs in the league. But the Raiders have been relatively stout stopping the run. He could play a bigger role as a receiver.

Heidi Fang: Under I think the bulk of his yardage will be receiving yards.

Keenan Allen receiving yards O/U: 72.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under The Raiders’ game plan will be to slow down Allen.

Ed Graney: Under See comment about Herbert. Pressure often means conservative. If the Chargers get a lead, expect Ekeler, not Allen, to benefit.

Adam Hill: Over The ball will be flying all over the field. Allen is as dependable as it gets.

Sam Gordon: Over Old reliable. He’s eclipsed the 100-catch plateau yet again. His precise route running should help him find holes in Gus Bradley’s zone coverage schemes.

Heidi Fang: Over I can see either Allen or Mike Williams going over the 80-yard mark.

