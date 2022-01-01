Predicting player props for Colts-Raiders on Sunday

The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff makes their best guesses on five weekly proposition wagers on Raiders games.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with teammates after making a kick in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 16 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Adam Hill 2-3 (40-34-1)

Sam Gordon 2-3 (40-34-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 3-2 (36-38-1)

Ed Graney 2-3 (36-38-1)

Heidi Fang 1-4 (34-40-1)

This week’s picks

Team to make first field goal

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Colts — On their second drive.

■ Ed Graney: Colts — Might be first to do everything.

■ Adam Hill: Raiders — Nobody likes trotting out the special teams more than the Raiders.

■ Sam Gordon: Colts — Strictly a guess.

■ Heidi Fang: Raiders — I’ll follow the money with Daniel Carlson and his new contract.

Largest lead of game O/U: 14.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — This will be a close one.

■ Ed Graney: Under — What if Sam Ehlinger actually plays?

■ Adam Hill: Under — Colts just want to get a lead and keep the clock running with a very uncertain quarterback situation.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — Both teams are stout enough defensively to keep this thing relatively close.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — I think this will be close the whole way through.

Total third-down conversions O/U: 10.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Lots of defensive players without much practice this week.

■ Ed Graney: Under — Hey, Raiders can get one.

■ Adam Hill: Under — Could be a fast-moving clock that limits possessions and opportunities.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — They combine to average 9.5 per game.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Six for the Raiders, 10 for the Colts.

Points scored by Raiders O/U: 17.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — They will get to the 20’s.

■ Ed Graney: Over — 18 is the number.

■ Adam Hill: Under — This feels like a slow, grinding game for both teams.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — They’ve scored 17 or fewer in seven of their last eight games.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — I’ll put the Raiders at 24 points.

Last team to score

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Colts — The question is, will it be for the win?

■ Ed Graney: Colts — To ice it.

■ Adam Hill: Raiders — Garbage time?.

■ Sam Gordon: Raiders — But will it be enough?

■ Heidi Fang: Colts — Total guess.