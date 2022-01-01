49°F
Predicting player props for Colts-Raiders on Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2022 - 1:19 pm
 
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with teammates after making a kick in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 16 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Adam Hill 2-3 (40-34-1)

Sam Gordon 2-3 (40-34-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 3-2 (36-38-1)

Ed Graney 2-3 (36-38-1)

Heidi Fang 1-4 (34-40-1)

This week’s picks

Team to make first field goal

Vincent Bonsignore: Colts On their second drive.

Ed Graney: Colts Might be first to do everything.

Adam Hill: Raiders Nobody likes trotting out the special teams more than the Raiders.

Sam Gordon: Colts Strictly a guess.

Heidi Fang: Raiders I’ll follow the money with Daniel Carlson and his new contract.

Largest lead of game O/U: 14.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under This will be a close one.

Ed Graney: Under What if Sam Ehlinger actually plays?

Adam Hill: Under Colts just want to get a lead and keep the clock running with a very uncertain quarterback situation.

Sam Gordon: Under Both teams are stout enough defensively to keep this thing relatively close.

Heidi Fang: Under I think this will be close the whole way through.

Total third-down conversions O/U: 10.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over Lots of defensive players without much practice this week.

Ed Graney: Under Hey, Raiders can get one.

Adam Hill: Under Could be a fast-moving clock that limits possessions and opportunities.

Sam Gordon: Under They combine to average 9.5 per game.

Heidi Fang: Over Six for the Raiders, 10 for the Colts.

Points scored by Raiders O/U: 17.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over They will get to the 20’s.

Ed Graney: Over 18 is the number.

Adam Hill: Under This feels like a slow, grinding game for both teams.

Sam Gordon: Under They’ve scored 17 or fewer in seven of their last eight games.

Heidi Fang: Over I’ll put the Raiders at 24 points.

Last team to score

Vincent Bonsignore: Colts The question is, will it be for the win?

Ed Graney: Colts To ice it.

Adam Hill: Raiders Garbage time?.

Sam Gordon: Raiders But will it be enough?

Heidi Fang: Colts Total guess.

