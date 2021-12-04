Predicting player props for Football Team-Raiders on Sunday

The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff makes their best guesses on five weekly proposition wagers on Raiders’ games.

Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates a second half touchdown with teammates during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 12 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Sam Gordon 1-4 (34-20-1)

Adam Hill 5-0 (33-21-1)

Ed Graney 1-4 (29-25-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 2-3 (27-27-1)

Heidi Fang 2-3 (27-27-1)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr completions O/U: 24.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The Raiders run to pass.

■ Ed Graney: Over — I could complete 25 against these guys.

■ Adam Hill: Over — The Football Team can be exploited through the air.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Carr has exceeded this mark in eight of 11 games this season.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — I expect him to throw about 30 times.

Josh Jacobs rushing attempts O/U: 13.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — He’s finding his groove.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Greg Olson is stubborn here.

■ Adam Hill: Under — Jacobs is coming off his most productive game of the season, but is a bit banged up. This feels like more of a Kenyan Drake game.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — The Raiders remain committed to the running game, and his performance last week suggests he’ll be featured again Sunday.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — 15 carries for Jacobs. Book it.

Kenyan Drake receiving yards O/U: 15.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — His role in the passing game has diminished recently.

■ Ed Graney: Under — Feels more like 14.5.

■ Adam Hill: Over — See above. It’s Kenyan Drake time.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — Three receptions for 11 yards in the last two games combined.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Raiders will need to be creative against a tough run defense, so I expect Drake to get a good number of targets in the passing game.

Taylor Heinicke passing yards O/U: 243.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Chances are the WFT will be playing from behind.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Trailing and throwing.

■ Adam Hill: Under — Washington has become a ball-control team that looks to maintain long drives and should rely on Antonio Gibson in this one.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Washington is going to have to throw the ball to win this game.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — I think they’ll run more than pass.

Terry McLaurin receiving yards O/U: 66.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — He will get loose.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Karma. On my fantasy team.

■ Adam Hill: Over — The absence of receiving back J.D. McKissic should open up even more targets for their best weapon.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — The third-year speedster is capable of covering this in a single reception.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — He’s their big weapon.