Predicting player props for Raiders-Broncos game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2022 - 10:49 pm
 
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch for a touchdown under pressure from Los ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch for a touchdown under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the second half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff.

Last week’s records

(Season to date in parentheses)

Vincent Bonsignore 3-2 (11-4)

Sam Gordon 3-2 (10-5)

Adam Hill 1-4 (9-6)

Ed Graney 0-5 (8-7)

Heidi Fang 1-4 (7-8)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 272.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverThe pass game has not necessarily been the problem.

Ed Graney: Under Tough assignment for those in front of him.

Adam Hill: Under Expect a focus on the run game to keep the Broncos’ strong pass rush and secondary off balance.

Sam Gordon: Under The Broncos boast one of the NFL’s best defenses, featuring a stout secondary and pass rush.

Heidi Fang: Under Pat Surtain didn’t allow a reception last week when targeted.

Josh Jacobs rushing yards O/U: 63.5

Vincent Bonsignore: UnderThe Raiders are going to get a committee going.

Ed Graney: Over Mick Lombardi says this is a balanced offense. Let’s see it.

Adam Hill: Over Balance has been the key word this week. That’s coachspeak for run the ball.

Sam Gordon: OverJacobs is averaging 64 yards per game this season while getting 4.6 yards per rush, his best since 2019 when he logged 4.8 yards per carry.

Heidi Fang: Over It’s almost a push, but I’ll give Jacobs the edge.

Davante Adams receiving yards O/U: 76.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverHe might get 76 targets.

Ed Graney: Over  He’s angry. He’s frustrated. Feed him.

Adam Hill: Over When the Raiders do throw, No. 17 will be the primary option. Maybe secondary, too.

Sam Gordon: Over Expecting the Raiders to emphasize Adams after two underwhelming outings for the perennial All-Pro.

Heidi Fang: Under Adams will have a better game than the past two outings but not in the 100- or even 75-yard range.

Russell Wilson passing yards O/U: 240.5

Vincent Bonsignore: UnderBroncos’ pass game just not there yet.

Ed Graney: Under  Unless he’s pass blocking for himself.

Adam Hill: Over — Not by much, but the Raiders’ secondary is banged up and the Broncos’ offense has to figure things out at some point.

Sam Gordon: Over Denver’s offense is due to click, and the Raiders’ secondary is dealing with a myriad of injuries.

Heidi Fang: Over It’s a tough call with the Broncos’ offensive line limping in and the Raiders’ secondary depleted, but if Ryan Tannehill can do it …

Javonte Williams rushing yards O/U: 51.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverIt’s a tandem in Denver, but Williams might have the hot hand.

Ed Graney: Over Run it at Chandler Jones all afternoon?

Adam Hill: Over The Broncos keep increasing his touch share. Take the over until the books have a chance to adjust.

Sam Gordon: Over The bruising second-year back averages 58.7 rushing yards per game.

Heidi Fang: Over I’m expecting him to hit about 65 yards.

