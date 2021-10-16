Predicting player props for Raiders-Broncos on Sunday

The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff makes their best guesses on five weekly proposition wagers on Raiders games.

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) watches the ball fall incomplete on a fourth down during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Denver Broncos at Empower Field in Denver, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff.

Week 5 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Sam Gordon 1-4 (17-8)

Adam Hill 2-3 (16-9)

Ed Graney 4-1 (14-11)

Vincent Bonsignore 2-3 (13-12)

Heidi Fang 2-3 (13-12)

This week’s picks

Bryan Edwards receiving yards O/U: 34.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — The Raiders will highlight Darren Waller, Henry Ruggs and Hunter Renfrow. Only one football.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Different play-caller. Even more throwing.

■ Adam Hill: Over — Expect Derek Carr to go back to him after the ugly drop last week against the Bears.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — The second-year wideout is due to break out after totaling 26 receiving yards in his last two games.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — After a long wait, Edwards may actually deliver this week.

Josh Jacobs rushing yards O/U: 49.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — It’s either that or the Raiders limp home with their third straight loss.

■ Ed Graney: Under — What, they signed a completely new offensive line?

■ Adam Hill: Under — Jacobs should be fine despite the illness that forced him out of Thursday’s practice. The offensive line is another story.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — The Raiders rank 29th in the NFL in rushing, and Jacobs hasn’t eclipsed that mark this year while running behind a leaky offensive line.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Jacobs is nursing an illness, but for the last two opponents that beat Denver, the key to winning was to run the football.

Derek Carr longest completion O/U: 38.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The Raiders will challenge the Broncos vertically.

■ Ed Graney: Under — It’s tough running go routes in altitude.

■ Adam Hill: Over — Carr will have a whole lot more freedom with Gruden gone and could look to open things up, especially if the Raiders fall behind.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — The Raiders’ quarterback hasn’t hesitated to push the ball down the field this season and has several targets capable of getting behind Denver’s defense.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Carr will try to air it out at least a few times. Expect Ruggs to grab one for 40-plus.

Javonte Williams combined rushing and receiving yards O/U: 64.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — The Raiders are well aware of the Broncos’ dual-threat weapon.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Right on the number. Like within a yard.

■ Adam Hill: Over — The rookie is in the top three among all running backs in total missed tackles forced. At some point, the Broncos will start giving him the ball.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — The rookie running back is a capable receiving threat and is coming off an 81-yard outing.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Williams hasn’t been especially hot, but the Raiders have given up about 133 yards per game on the ground. Williams for 15 touches and 75 yards.

Courtland Sutton receiving yards O/U: 62.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Sutton broke loose with 127 yards receiving last week. The Broncos will go back to that.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Could really hurt depleted Raiders secondary.

■ Adam Hill: Under — The only reason for not taking the over here is that lockdown corner Casey Hayward Jr. may be covering him for much of the game.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — In four games against the Raiders, the former Southern Methodist standout has averaged 4.5 catches and 61.5 yards.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — Even though Sutton is coming off a game in which he had more than 100 receiving yards on 11 targets, he’s held in check this week.