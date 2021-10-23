Predicting player props for Raiders-Eagles on Sunday

The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff makes their best guesses on five weekly proposition wagers on Raiders’ games.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 6 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Sam Gordon 3-2 (20-10)

Adam Hill 3-2 (19-11)

Heidi Fang 4-1 (17-13)

Ed Graney 3-2 (17-13)

Vincent Bonsignore 3-2 (16-14)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 285.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The Raiders’ winning recipe is throwing the ball all over the yard.

■ Ed Graney: Under — Thinking more like 285.499.

■ Adam Hill: Under — More early-down play action should lead to Carr getting more time in a clean pocket, but this doesn’t really have the feel of a shootout.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Carr has keyed all four Raiders’ victories this year with 300-yard passing games. No reason now to abandon that formula ahead of the bye.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — The Eagles’ pass defense has held opponents to an average of 211.8 yards per game.

Kenyan Drake total touchdowns O/U: 0.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — Drake’s damage will be done between the two goal lines.

■ Ed Graney: Under — Two straight weeks not the charm.

■ Adam Hill: Under — Even though Drake scored twice last week, he still only got six touches. It’s tough to consistently find the end zone with such limited opportunities.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — Expecting him to be a bigger part of the game plan, but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee a touchdown.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — While I expect him to be involved, I’m going to go against the idea that he’s gets in the end zone again this week.

Darren Waller receiving yards O/U: 58.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — It’s time for a breakout.

■ Ed Graney: Over — I think he still plays for the Raiders. Time to prove it.

■ Adam Hill: Over — Most tight ends would kill for Waller’s stat line over the last five games. He’s not most tight ends. It’s time to feature him again.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — He’s due.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — I know there is a big game coming and perhaps this is the one.

Jalen Hurts rushing attempts O/U: 8.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — Barely.

■ Ed Graney: Over — He can’t throw. Helps this number.

■ Adam Hill: Under — He has exceeded this number in four of six games this season, but coach Nick Sirianni said this week he wants to see Hurts make more plays on schedule in the offense.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — He’s eclipsed this mark in four of six games this season..

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Hurts has accounted for about 300 yards of the Eagles’ rushing game. The trend will continue.

Miles Sanders rushing yards O/U: 65.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — The Eagles love to throw the ball.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Philly coaches crumble under pressure of acknowledging he exists.

■ Adam Hill: Over — After getting just nine total carries over a two-week span earlier this season, the Eagles have made a more concerted effort to get him involved the last two weeks and the trend should continue against an exploitable Raiders’ run defense.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — The third-year back averages a hearty 4.7 yards per carry, but he’s rarely an offensive focal point.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — I think the Eagles will look to get him more involved and feed him the ball early.