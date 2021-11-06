76°F
Predicting player props for Raiders-Giants on Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2021 - 10:41 am
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores a touchdown against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley (24) during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 8 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Sam Gordon 3-1-1 (23-11-1)

Adam Hill 0-4-1 (19-15-1)

Heidi Fang 1-3-1 (18-16-1)

Ed Graney 1-3-1 (18-16-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 2-2-1 (18-16-1)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 275.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under It gets cold and windy this time of year in New Jersey. Not the best weather for throwing.

Ed Graney: Over He’s averaging 342.1 yards. Tom Brady is the only one with a higher average.

Adam Hill: Under The Giants’ defense has played well and the wind is unpredictable. Feels like a game the Raiders just want to win ugly and get out of town.

Sam Gordon: Over Unleashing Carr is the most efficient way for the Raiders to move the ball. He’s eclipsed this total in all five of their victories.

Heidi Fang: Over Carr has kept slinging the rock and has thrown for more than 300 yards in five games.

Josh Jacobs rushing yards O/U: 59.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over Well-rested and healthy, expect a big week from Jacobs.

Ed Graney: Over It’s not like Greg Olson totally hates the run.

Adam Hill: Over See above.

Sam Gordon: Under He may be healthy, but he hasn’t topped this total this year and is averaging 3.4 yards per carry.

Heidi Fang: Under Jacobs has been inconsistent at best and hasn’t had a 100-yard game yet. He’s also sharing reps with Kenyan Drake.

Zay Jones receiving yards O/U: 23.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over Expect at least one big shot down the field.

Ed Graney: Under Feels like more of a Darren Waller/Hunter Renfrow act.

Adam Hill: Over He will step into the role that had been occupied by Henry Ruggs, and Derek Carr loves him. He might get this on one catch.

Sam Gordon: Over He’ll have opportunities down the field in wake of the changes to the receiving corps.

Heidi Fang: Over Jones will see about five targets and is trusted by Carr in big situations.

Darren Waller receptions O/U: 5.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over Carr is going to make sure Waller gets fed.

Ed Graney: Over Welcome back, big guy.

Adam Hill: Over The Raiders only had three active receivers on the roster at one point this week. Guys like Darren Waller and Kenyan Drake are going to take on some of those targets.

Sam Gordon: Over No better time than now to scheme up ways to get the Pro Bowl tight end going.

Heidi Fang: Over Waller will serve as this week’s top receiver. They need him now more than ever.

Darren Waller longest reception O/U: 20.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over Whether it’s a deep shot or a big YAC play, Waller will have a big one.

Ed Graney: Under But let’s not get crazy!

Adam Hill: Under One of those catches is bound to turn into a big play, but the Giants will do everything they can to keep Waller in front of them.

Sam Gordon: Over He’s as good of a downfield threat as there is at the tight end position.

Heidi Fang: Over Waller has hauled in a pass of more than 20 yards in six consecutive games.

