Predicting player props for Raiders-Giants on Sunday

The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff makes their best guesses on five weekly proposition wagers on Raiders’ games.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) scores a touchdown against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley (24) during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 8 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Sam Gordon 3-1-1 (23-11-1)

Adam Hill 0-4-1 (19-15-1)

Heidi Fang 1-3-1 (18-16-1)

Ed Graney 1-3-1 (18-16-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 2-2-1 (18-16-1)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 275.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — It gets cold and windy this time of year in New Jersey. Not the best weather for throwing.

■ Ed Graney: Over — He’s averaging 342.1 yards. Tom Brady is the only one with a higher average.

■ Adam Hill: Under — The Giants’ defense has played well and the wind is unpredictable. Feels like a game the Raiders just want to win ugly and get out of town.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Unleashing Carr is the most efficient way for the Raiders to move the ball. He’s eclipsed this total in all five of their victories.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Carr has kept slinging the rock and has thrown for more than 300 yards in five games.

Josh Jacobs rushing yards O/U: 59.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Well-rested and healthy, expect a big week from Jacobs.

■ Ed Graney: Over — It’s not like Greg Olson totally hates the run.

■ Adam Hill: Over — See above.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — He may be healthy, but he hasn’t topped this total this year and is averaging 3.4 yards per carry.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — Jacobs has been inconsistent at best and hasn’t had a 100-yard game yet. He’s also sharing reps with Kenyan Drake.

Zay Jones receiving yards O/U: 23.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Expect at least one big shot down the field.

■ Ed Graney: Under — Feels like more of a Darren Waller/Hunter Renfrow act.

■ Adam Hill: Over — He will step into the role that had been occupied by Henry Ruggs, and Derek Carr loves him. He might get this on one catch.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — He’ll have opportunities down the field in wake of the changes to the receiving corps.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Jones will see about five targets and is trusted by Carr in big situations.

Darren Waller receptions O/U: 5.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Carr is going to make sure Waller gets fed.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Welcome back, big guy.

■ Adam Hill: Over — The Raiders only had three active receivers on the roster at one point this week. Guys like Darren Waller and Kenyan Drake are going to take on some of those targets.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — No better time than now to scheme up ways to get the Pro Bowl tight end going.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Waller will serve as this week’s top receiver. They need him now more than ever.

Darren Waller longest reception O/U: 20.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Whether it’s a deep shot or a big YAC play, Waller will have a big one.

■ Ed Graney: Under — But let’s not get crazy!

■ Adam Hill: Under — One of those catches is bound to turn into a big play, but the Giants will do everything they can to keep Waller in front of them.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — He’s as good of a downfield threat as there is at the tight end position.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Waller has hauled in a pass of more than 20 yards in six consecutive games.