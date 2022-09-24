75°F
Predicting player props for Raiders-Titans game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2022 - 7:59 am
 
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) splits the defense of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Nick Vigil (59) during the first half of their NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tennessee, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff.

Last week’s records

(Season to date in parentheses)

Adam Hill 5-0 (8-2)

Vincent Bonsignore 4-1 (8-2)

Ed Graney 4-1 (8-2)

Sam Gordon 3-2 (7-3)

Heidi Fang 3-2 (6-4)

This week’s picks

Josh Jacobs rushing yards O/U: 61.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverThe Titans defense is getting chewed up on the ground.

Ed Graney: Under I’ll stick with the under until I get it right.

Adam Hill: Over It’s tough because the Raiders haven’t shown a willingness to stay committed to the run, but Tennessee was gashed on the ground by the Giants and the Bills ran at will late in the game.

Sam Gordon: Over Tennessee’s defense is leaky against the run.

Heidi Fang: Over I think 75 yards sounds reasonable against a defense that has been shredded in the run game.

Davante Adams receptions O/U: 6.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over The Raiders understand he needs to be the focal point.

Ed Graney: Over His news conference told everything this week.

Adam Hill: Over The Raiders don’t want to throw his way 17 times like in the opener. They also don’t want to forget he exists like last week.

Sam Gordon: Over Expect Adams to be featured after an unproductive week.

Heidi Fang: Over Even though he was held to two catches last week, he still drew seven targets.

Darren Waller receiving yards O/U: 46.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over With Hunter Renfrow out, Waller needs a big game.

Ed Graney: Over Come on. A few days after the Aces celebrate their championship!

Adam Hill: Over This could have been an under play had Hunter Renfrow been available.

Sam Gordon: Over Waller should be an integral part of the game plan considering Hunter Renfrow’s absence.

Heidi Fang: Over He has to be a key piece of the offense and the top target for Derek Carr behind Adams.

Ryan Tannehill passing yards O/U: 204.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverHe’s in line for a bounce-back game.

Ed Graney: Under You saw him Monday night, right?

Adam Hill: Under In an ideal world for Mike Vrabel, Tennessee might not attempt a pass.

Sam Gordon: Over Something has to click at some point for the Titans..

Heidi Fang: UnderHe barely got over this number against the Giants before an anemic performance in last week’s blowout loss to Buffalo.

Derrick Henry rushing yards O/U: 87.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under It’s been rough going for Henry, and the Raiders are intent on keeping it that way.

Ed Graney: Over Does this mean he will be running at Chandler Jones a lot?

Adam Hill: Over He’s going to get as many opportunities as he can handle, and even though there are concerns about the offensive line, volume can make up for a lot of shortcomings when predicting prop outcomes.

Sam Gordon: Under King Henry has yet to find his 2020 form..

Heidi Fang: Over The Raiders have allowed 219 yards on the ground in two games, and Henry is due for a big one.

