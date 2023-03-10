QB Garappolo tops Raiders’ free agency wish list

Jimmy Garoppolo fits on so many levels, although the Raiders have to be prudent about what they are willing to pay him and the length of their commitment.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) prepares to pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 09, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

FILE - Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston. The Browns plan to release veteran safety John Johnson III, a person familiar with the team's intentions told the Associated Press on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Philadelphia Eagles' Isaac Seumalo in action during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) catches a pass over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

On the eve of NFL free agency, the Raiders are ready to execute a plan they have been formulating for months.

Armed with $39 million in cap space, a figure that could increase depending on the tinkering they do between now and the official opening of free agency, and a list of needs that includes quarterback, offensive line, wide receiver and impact players at every level of their defense, they have the means to be active players in all phases of the process.

That could begin as soon as the outset of free agency and includes he possibility of striking early on a high-priced target.

“There’s always going to be a player or two that you know that if you’re going to do a deal, you’re going to have to do that on the front side of free agency,” Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said. “And there’ll be some players like that this year also.”

With that said, here is a potential blueprint the Raiders could follow.

The Quarterback

Jimmy Garoppolo

The Raiders can go in so many directions at quarterback, and expect a combination of free agency and the draft to address their biggest need.

Garoppolo fits on so many levels, although the Raiders have to be prudent about what they are willing to pay him and the length of their commitment.

That is for a couple of reasons.

First, it’s imperative they keep an eye on the future, as their need to identify the long-term face of their franchise should be priority one. In other words, they can’t get locked onto Garoppolo in years and money if it impacts their ability to draft and groom the next quarterback.

In addition, his injury history makes it critical that they proceed cautiously,

That said, if the Raiders can swing it on a responsible contract, the combination of Garoppolo’s familiarity with Josh McDaniels’ offense, his leadership skills and the simple fact he has been a huge part of a big-time winner in San Francisco make him an ideal candidate to manage the present while offering a great mentorship to his replacement.

Say what you want, but Garoppolo’s 25-3 record in games when his team allows 20 or fewer points a game, and his appearance in a Super Bowl and multiple NFC Championship games is proof he can steward a winning program.

Priority Targets

John Johnson, Safety (Browns)

The Browns trade for Deshaun Watson and the fully guaranteed five-year, $230-million contract they gave him is already having an effect on their salary cap. And it meant having to recently cut Johnson in a cost-saving move.

The Raiders could benefit. They need a quarterback of their defense, and Johnson, who is still just 27 years old, fits that profile while also adding a high level of play.

Zach Allen, Defensive Lineman (Cardinals)

Allen, a 25-year-old former third-round pick, has emerged in the last two years as an impact defensive lineman while totaling 95 tackles, including 15 for loss, 9.5 sacks, 34 quarterback hits and 12 pass deflections. His 5.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits were both career highs last year.

Mike McGlinchey OT (49ers)

The Raiders got decent play last year from Jermaine Elumenor, but it’s time to invest money in an upgrade at right tackle and McGlinchey provides that type of elevation.

Along with Kolton Miller, the Raiders would have a pair of bookend tackles for the next three years. According to Pro Football Focus, McGlinchey established career highs last year with a 5.1 percent pressure rate and a 96.9 pass-blocking efficiency grade last season.

Mid-Major additions

DJ Chark, WR (Lions)

The Raiders’ lack of speed was noticeable last year, and try as they did to address it, no one ever stepped up and delivered.

Chark is a legitimate 4.3 speedster who would work well in conjunction with Davante Adams. In sets with Adams and Darren Waller, the Raiders would be able to attack opponents at all levels of the secondary.

Isaac Seumalo G (Eagles)

The Raiders need an upgrade at right guard, and Seumalo brings a nasty element in both run and pass blocking. His addition, along with McGlinchey, raises the level of play on the right side of the Raiders’ line in all phases.

Jamel Dean CB (Buccaneers)

More heralded corners might be on the market this year, but Dean would be a wise addition while coming off his best season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Dean Dean ranked 24th in yards allowed per catch, 10th in yards per reception allowed and 16th in passer rating allowed.

If Nate Hobbs rebounds from an injury-riddled second season, he and Dean would provide a solid foundation for the secondary.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.