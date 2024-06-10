3 things to watch at Raiders minicamp: Will star WR practice?

The Raiders wrap up their offseason program with a mandatory minicamp this week. Here are three things to watch as the team takes the field Tuesday through Thursday.

The Raiders wrap up their offseason program with a three-day mandatory minicamp this week.

Players are scheduled to be at the team’s Henderson facility Tuesday through Thursday, going through on-field and off-field work that mimics a typical day at training camp.

It will be the last time the club will be together before camp begins in July in Costa Mesa, California.

Here are three things to watch:

1. Will Davante Adams practice?

Adams wasn’t on the field during the three voluntary organized team activity practices the Raiders opened to the media.

The 31-year-old has been present throughout the offseason program. He’s just done most of his work behind the scenes.

That could change this week at minicamp. Adams is a huge part of a Raiders offense that’s transitioning from former coach Josh McDaniels’ scheme to a new one being installed by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

There have been good days and bad days as the team adapts to the change. Getting Adams on the field would help, especially because he played under Getsy in Green Bay. The Raiders are running similar concepts to the ones the Packers used to get Adams open for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“That was a lot of Getsy stuff,” quarterback Gardner Minshew said. “A lot of the concepts that I’ve been seeing (Green Bay) run on tape for years, we’re finally getting to run.”

2. Will a QB separate from the pack?

Raiders quarterback coach Rich Scangarello expects at some point either Minshew or second-year pro Aidan O’Connell will move ahead of the other in the race to be the team’s starter.

That could happen at minicamp.

“Obviously, you’d always like to have one guy established, but I don’t think it will linger,” Scangarello said. “I think someone will emerge.”

Minshew and O’Connell can make their case with a strong performance the next three days. It will come down to who displays the best ball security, accuracy and command of the offense.

“It’s exciting,” Scangarello said. “I think it’s a good problem to have. I think it’s healthy, it’s positive and I think that the cupboard is not bare here. They’re some really good football players, there’s a great mentality, so they have to do their part.”

3. What rookies will step forward?

The Raiders have few starting jobs open, so their rookie class is competing for rotational roles and roster spots.

It’s a marked change from years past. Often the team was forced to press rookies into duty early due to a lack of depth.

Three or four members of this year’s draft class do have a chance to contribute this year.

Tight end Brock Bowers, the 13th overall pick, has been everything the Raiders expected him to be so far. He’ll get a lot of playing time.

Second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson is on track to start at left guard, though he did not participate in the on-field practices open to the media during OTAs for undisclosed reasons.

Running back Dylan Laube should be a special-teams asset right away and could push to be part of the running-back rotation.

There is also room for a young cornerback to earn snaps. Fourth-round pick Decamerion Richardson has an enticing combination of size, length and speed. A strong minicamp could increase his chances of being in the Raiders’ rotation.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.