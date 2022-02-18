Raiders add another assistant to coaching staff

Frank Okam played for four teams in a six-year NFL career and has been coaching since 2014. He was an assistant coach for the Carolina Panthers last season.

Carolina Panthers defensive line coach Frank Okam walks on to the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

The Raiders are hiring Frank Okam as their defensive line coach.

Okam played for four teams in a six-year NFL career and has been coaching since 2014. In his most recent stint, he was the Carolina Panthers’ defensive line coach, first as an assistant in 2020 and then taking over the position in 2021.

The Panthers’ defense had 39 sacks last season, tied for 15th in the NFL.

Okam, 36, replaces Rod Marinelli, who coached the Raiders’ defensive line the past two seasons.

