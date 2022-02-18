47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders add another assistant to coaching staff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2022 - 10:42 pm
 
Updated February 17, 2022 - 10:46 pm
Carolina Panthers defensive line coach Frank Okam walks on to the field before an NFL football ...
Carolina Panthers defensive line coach Frank Okam walks on to the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

The Raiders are hiring Frank Okam as their defensive line coach.

Okam played for four teams in a six-year NFL career and has been coaching since 2014. In his most recent stint, he was the Carolina Panthers’ defensive line coach, first as an assistant in 2020 and then taking over the position in 2021.

The Panthers’ defense had 39 sacks last season, tied for 15th in the NFL.

Okam, 36, replaces Rod Marinelli, who coached the Raiders’ defensive line the past two seasons.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
2
Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff taking shape with Raiders
Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff taking shape with Raiders
3
Raiders sign journeyman cornerback
Raiders sign journeyman cornerback
4
Las Vegas mural honors Tina Tintor, dog killed in crash
Las Vegas mural honors Tina Tintor, dog killed in crash
5
Madden honored in Oakland, where Raiders legacy looms large
Madden honored in Oakland, where Raiders legacy looms large
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
A mural honoring Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, who were both killed in a fiery crash involving ...
Las Vegas mural honors Tina Tintor, dog killed in crash
RJ

A mural honoring Tina Tintor and her dog Max, who were killed in a fiery crash involving then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs in November, has been unveiled in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sits on the bench during the second half of th ...
Odell Beckham Jr. watches Rams win through tears
By / RJ

The wide receiver appeared on his way to a big game for the Rams before suffering an injury in the second quarter and had to look on as his teammates rallied to win the Super Bowl.