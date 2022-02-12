Raiders add veteran coach to defensive staff

The Raiders have added long-time NFL coach and defensive coordinator Rob Ryan as a senior defensive assistant.

Baltimore Ravens inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan walks out to the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rob Ryan, right, talks to Cowboys' Victor Butler during an NFL training camp practice, Sunday, July 31, 2011, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

LOS ANGELES — The Raiders are reaching into their past to add to coach Josh McDaniels’ defensive staff.

Rob Ryan, the Raiders’ former defensive coordinator, is being hired as a senior defensive assistant. Ryan, who coached the Ravens linebackers this season, led the Raiders defense from 2004-2008.

Ryan also coached with McDaniels in New England from 2000-2003 and has been the defensive coordinator in Dallas, Cleveland, Buffalo and Washington.

Ryan is the son of the late famed coach Buddy Ryan and his brother is former coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan.

