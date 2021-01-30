Raiders announce hirings of defensive coaches

Ron Milus was hired as defensive backs coach and Richard Smith as a linebackers coach, moves that had been expected after Gus Bradley was hired as defensive coordinator.

Gus Bradley, shown in this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

The Raiders made several defensive coaching hires official Friday.

Addison Lynch will serve as assistant defensive backs coach, and Ryan Milus, Ron’s son, will be the defensive quality control coach.

All four coaches worked with Bradley in the Chargers’ organization.

Ron Milus has 21 years of experience, including the last eight with the Chargers. The team ranked fourth in the NFL in net passing yards allowed during his four years as defensive backs coach.

Ryan Milus spent a year as a coaching intern before moving into a defensive quality control role last season with the Chargers. He worked mostly with linebackers and helping Bradley prepare presentations and film breakdowns.

Smith has 33 years of experience as an NFL coach, including as linebackers coach for the Chargers the past four. He also worked for Bradley’s former boss Dan Quinn, so they share similar philosophies. Smith was the defensive coordinator for the Falcons in 2015 and 2016, when Atlanta won the NFC championship.

He previously served in that role for three years with the Texans and one with the Dolphins.

Lynch has worked under Smith the past three seasons with the Chargers after spending six years as a quality control assistant at Florida State.

Raiders in the community

The Las Vegas community is benefiting from NFL activations this week despite the Pro Bowl not being played at Allegiant Stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller, the team’s selections to the Pro Bowl, had the opportunity to present grants to organizations of their choice.

Both decided to award their $5,000 grants to local high schools. Waller chose Eldorado and Jacobs picked Mojave.

Several youth football teams will compete in the NFL FLAG Bowl as part of Super Bowl week. Six of the 11 teams representing the Raiders in the tournament come from Southern Nevada. The players range in age from 6 to 15, including a 14U girls team.

A team from Henderson, the Apex Raiders, won the 2019 event with an undefeated record.

Also, several Southern Nevada youth football programs have been invited to place their photo cutouts in the stands at the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

The public also can purchase cutouts, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.