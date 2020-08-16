115°F
Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota struggles during practice

August 16, 2020 - 3:25 pm
 

It sometimes happens that quarterbacks have a day they would like to forget during training camp, and Sunday was that day for new Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The former Tennessee Titans starter struggled throughout the morning practice, overthrowing one open receiver, throwing at the feet of another and then taking too long to get rid of the ball during a red-zone drill in which he finally had to take off running.

Mariota did connect with rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards in the back of the end zone for a touchdown, but otherwise it was a day he would like to forget.

Edwards, a bright spot throughout camp, flashed his size and athletic ability by leaping high for the ball and securing the catch with one hand.

Starting quarterback Derek Carr continued his strong camp Sunday — except for an interception during a seven-on-seven period.

As expected, Carr is still developing timing chemistry with new wide receiver Henry Ruggs, whose next-level speed will take some getting used to. Carr and Ruggs did connect on a 20-yard-plus pass during an 11-on-11 period.

Pads on Monday

Jon Gruden’s 57th birthday Monday will have an added celebration element as the Raiders don full pads for the first time.

The COVID-19 schedule has created segmented portions of camp in which strength and conditioning were the initial focus, followed by a four-day ramp-up period that ended Sunday.

On Monday, the Raiders will start a 14-practice segment in which they can work in full pads with full contact.

“It’s a completely different dynamic when pads are on,” Raiders safety Jeff Heath said. “The game seems to speed up … and we need a lot of practices in pads before we’re ready to play, for sure.”

Jacobs back on field

Running back Josh Jacobs participated in Sunday’s morning practice, his first during the ramp-up period. Right tackle Trent Brown has yet to take part in a morning practice.

Jacobs and Brown are on a preventative maintenance workload program designed to keep them fresh for the season.

