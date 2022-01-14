Raiders, Bengals trying to end long playoff win droughts
The Raiders and Bengals have combined for 48 years without a playoff victory, the longest combined streak in a postseason matchup in NFL history.
The Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals each have long playoff victory droughts, historical even, but they are not the same kind of dry spells.
For the Raiders, this is just their second postseason appearance since the 2002 season, so simply making the playoffs was a victory.
The situation is different in Cincinnati. Making the postseason hasn’t been as much of a problem. But the Bengals haven’t recorded a playoff victory since the 1990 season despite making seven appearances since then.
Either way, the teams that meet Saturday have gone a combined 48 years without a playoff win, the most of any postseason matchup in NFL history.
There is no equivalent in the NBA or NHL, but 13 Major League Baseball playoff series — which for decades had only two- or four-team fields — surpass the Raiders-Bengals streak.
Just two Raiders — quarterback Derek Carr and running back Jalen Richard — played on the team’s most recent playoff team. Carr, though, was injured and missed the 27-14 loss to the Houston Texans in the January 2017 wild-card game.
The Raiders’ most recent playoff victory was in January 2003 when the Oakland-based team beat the Tennessee Titans 41-24 to make the Super Bowl. But then the Raiders lost 48-21 to Tampa Bay in the game best remembered for Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden beating his former and future team.
It was the Raiders, however, who began the Bengals’ drought with a 20-10 victory in the divisional round in January 1991. The Raiders were based in Los Angeles at the time.
Since then, it’s been a series of one-and-done playoff appearances for the Bengals.
Their most crushing defeat was their most recent, an 18-16 wild-card loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers six years ago when back-to-back 15-yard penalties set up the winning field goal for the Bengals’ AFC North rivals.
So now the Bengals’ playoff victory drought stands at 30 years, tied with the Detroit Lions for the longest active streak. If the Bengals lose Saturday, they will have the longest by themselves, and it would tie the Lions (1960-91) as the third longest of all time.
The Arizona Cardinals have the record at 38 years from 1960-98.
Certainly, the Bengals don’t want to challenge that record, but quarterback Joe Burrow downplayed any pressure the team was feeling.
“We’re not worried about that,” Burrow said. “We’re going to go out and execute the way we need to on (Saturday) to try to get the win.”
Longest combined playoff win droughts
115
MLB, Chicago Cubs (81) vs. San Francisco Giants (34), 1989
95
MLB, Chicago Cubs (94) vs. Atlanta Braves (1), 2003
95
MLB, Philadelphia Phillies (77) vs. Houston Astros (18), 1980
87
MLB, Chicago White Sox (87) vs. Boston Red Sox (0), 2005
64
MLB, Minnesota Twins (62) vs. Detroit Tigers (2), 1987
63
MLB, Baltimore Orioles (63) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (0), 1966
60
MLB, Boston Braves (33) vs. Cleveland Indians (27), 1948
59
MLB, Detroit Tigers (32) vs. Chicago Cubs (27), 1935
56
MLB, Boston Red Sox (56) vs. Oakland Athletics (0), 1975
54
MLB, Cleveland Indians (46) vs. Boston Red Sox (8), 1995
53
MLB, Brooklyn Dodgers (52) vs. New York Yankees (1), 1955
51
MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates (33) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18), 2013
50
MLB, Texas Rangers (49) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (1), 2010
48
NFL, Cincinnati Bengals (30) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (18), 2022