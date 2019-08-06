Raiders CB Nevin Lawson suspended 4 games

The sixth-year pro announced the news on Twitter late Monday after he was informed he had tested positive for Ostarine.

Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) work on drills after team practice during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson posted Monday on social media that he is suspended the first four regular season games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy

“Despite being very cautious about what I put into my body, I discovered that a test determined that I ingested something that is on the NFL’s banned substance list,” Lawson wrote in announcing he was flagged for the use of Ostarine. “Unfortunately, it does not matter as I am responsible for knowing every single ingredient that goes into my body, and I apparently failed in this regard.”

The Utah State alum spent the first five years of his career with the Lions before signing a one-year deal with the Raiders in March.

“I want to apologize to my family, my teammates, my fans and the entire Raiders organization that trusted I would be on the field week one and the entire 2019 NFL season,” he wrote in the post

Lawson, who has not recorded an interception in 62 career games, was listed as the third-string left cornerback in the first training camp depth chart released by the team earlier Monday.

Adam Hill Review-Journal