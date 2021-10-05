84°F
Raiders

Raiders-Chargers game delayed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2021 - 5:26 pm
 
Updated October 4, 2021 - 5:40 pm
Raiders fans walk around SoFi Stadium before the start of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The start of Monday night’s game between the Raiders and Chargers is being delayed due to lightning in the area.

Both teams left the field just before the scheduled 5:15 p.m. start and are currently in the locker room.

According to ESPN, kickoff is now tentatively slated for 5:50 p.m., provided there are no more issues.

SoFi Stadium is mostly covered but has open-air elements.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

