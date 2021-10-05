Raiders-Chargers game delayed

Inclement weather in the area has delayed kickoff for the Raiders’ game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Raiders fans walk around SoFi Stadium before the start of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The start of Monday night’s game between the Raiders and Chargers is being delayed due to lightning in the area.

Both teams left the field just before the scheduled 5:15 p.m. start and are currently in the locker room.

According to ESPN, kickoff is now tentatively slated for 5:50 p.m., provided there are no more issues.

SoFi Stadium is mostly covered but has open-air elements.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.