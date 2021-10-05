Raiders-Chargers game delayed
Inclement weather in the area has delayed kickoff for the Raiders’ game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The start of Monday night’s game between the Raiders and Chargers is being delayed due to lightning in the area.
Both teams left the field just before the scheduled 5:15 p.m. start and are currently in the locker room.
According to ESPN, kickoff is now tentatively slated for 5:50 p.m., provided there are no more issues.
SoFi Stadium is mostly covered but has open-air elements.
