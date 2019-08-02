Raiders claim wide receiver Jordan Lasley off waivers

The 22-year-old was released by the Ravens on Wednesday after he fought a teammate in practice and celebrated a touchdown by throwing a football in a pond on Monday.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jordan Lasley walks at the end of a work out during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NAPA, Calif. — The Baltimore Ravens released wide receiver Jordan Lasley on Wednesday after he was involved in a fight at practice and threw a football into a pond after scoring a touchdown two days earlier.

He found a new home less than 24 hours later.

The Raiders claimed the second-year pro out of UCLA off waivers and have added him to their training camp roster.

Lasley was on the Ravens’ active roster for all 16 regular-season games last season but didn’t play in any of them.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 213 pounder had 113 catches for 1,901 yards and 14 touchdowns in 29 games for the Bruins and was selected by Baltimore in the fifth round of the 2018 draft.

Lasley, 22, was separated from Ravens teammate Cyrus Jones on Monday after he took exception to Jones’ aggressive coverage. After scoring on the next rep, Lasley fired the ball into a nearby pond.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said Lasley’s actions were not the reason for his release.

“We’ve never cut somebody for fighting,” Harbaugh said. “It’s been over a year now. I think just from a fit perspective, in terms of what we’re trying to do with our offense, other guys are going to be a better fit.”

Wide receiver Brian Burt was waived by the Raiders in a corresponding move.

