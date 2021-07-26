Raiders could be impacted if Aaron Rodgers, Packers make peace

If Aaron Rodgers returns to the Green Bay Packers, the ripple effect might be felt all the way to Las Vegas, where Derek Carr was hoping for a reunion with Davante Adams.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

If reports are true that Aaron Rodgers intends to return to the Green Bay Packers on a revised contract, the ripple effect might be felt all the way to Las Vegas.

For various reasons, the offseason scuttlebutt that Rodgers would welcome a trade to the Raiders always seemed a bit dubious. It made for great conversation, but the notion of it fell somewhere closer to fantasy than reality.

Not the least of which was the Packers not making Rodgers available in a deal.

On the other hand, recent speculation of a reunion between Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Packers star receiver Davante Adams, his good friend and former Fresno State teammate, seemed more realistic. But the recent developments between the Packers and Rodgers reduce the possibility of getting Adams, a pending free agent.

If Green Bay and Rodgers hammer out a new deal, it would create salary cap wiggle room for the Packers to offer Adams a more attractive contract extension. Reports on Monday indicate Adams remains open to a new deal that keeps him in Green Bay.

If so, Carr’s flirtation with Adams was for naught.

That puts even more pressure on second-year receivers Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards to take big steps forward. Ruggs, a first-round draft pick, in particular will be under the spotlight, as his explosive speed is an asset the Raiders hope to tap into more frequently than they did during his rookie season.

A big season from Ruggs lessens the Raiders’ need to add a big-time playmaker next year, even with veterans John Brown and Willie Snead playing on one-year deals this season. A wide receiver group of a productive Ruggs, an improved Edwards and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow would leave the Raiders in good shape.

NOTES — Tim Berbenich, the Raiders’ offensive quality control coach, will take over running backs coaching duties. Berbenich replaces Kirby Wilson, who retired last week. … The Raiders added free agent punter Corliss Waitman to the roster and waived kicker Dominik Eberle.

