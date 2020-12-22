Raiders’ Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs named to Pro Bowl

Both Raiders were selected to the all-star game for the first time. The game won’t be played because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, left, and running back Josh Jacobs were named to the AFC Pro Bowl team, the NFL announced Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File photos)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Ga. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Two members of the Raiders’ offense have been selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller were both named to the AFC team, the league announced Monday.

The 2021 Pro Bowl was supposed to be played at Allegiant Stadium, but the league decided in October to make the event a virtual affair.

Jacobs ranks third in the league in rushing attempts with 245 and sixth in yards at 907. He also ranks sixth with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Waller is second among tight ends with 93 catches for 967 yards, picking up 504 yards after the reception.

EA Sports and the NFL will host a series of celebrity games featuring celebrities and NFL players using the Pro Bowl rosters to compete in Madden NFL 21 matchups.

The Pro Bowl will return in its traditional form in 2022 and be played in Las Vegas.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.