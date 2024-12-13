Raiders DE stands out after climbing depth chart: ‘I just stay the course’

K’Lavon Chaisson, a former first-round pick of the Jaguars, signed with the Raiders’ practice squad in September. He’s since made some splash plays.

He was promoted off the practice squad in Las Vegas in October.

A former star at LSU, he won a national championship with the Tigers in 2020. He then entered the NFL draft, forgoing his remaining two years of eligibility.

Chaisson, 25, finished his college career with 92 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9½ sacks and one forced fumble in 26 games. He played his first four NFL seasons in Jacksonville, but the Jaguars declined his fifth-year option in May and made him a free agent.

Chaisson signed with the Raiders’ practice squad Sept. 10.

The Review-Journal sat down with him this week to learn a little more about him.

RJ: First off, take us through your interception at Tampa Bay last week.

Chaisson: “I think it was a pretty spectacular play. A good play. I definitely heard the verbiage from their players at the line of scrimmage. I got hit with the play earlier in the game by a screen on my side. So I was made aware of it by the sideline.”

RJ: Why are things working so well for you with the Raiders?

Chaisson: “Man, I just stay the course and let everything play out on its own.”

RJ: You’ve overcome different knee injuries in your career. How hard is it at this level to work yourself back?

Chaisson: “It can be a bit challenging at times, but when you’re strong in your faith and your work ethic and you’re truly grounded and rooted into everything you believe in, it can be very easy to get back on track in terms of what you’re working towards.”

RJ: You’ve always said that you play with a chip on your shoulder. Still true?

Chaisson: “One hundred percent. Internally and externally motivated for sure. Overall, I just believe there is a place I want to be comfortable in when it comes to football production, team production and individual production.”

RJ: You’ve had some significant loss in your life. Where does the strength come from to overcome that?

Chaisson: “I have a beautiful baby girl that I get to see every morning I wake up and every time I get home. Her sweet smile drives me forward every day. Knowing I have to live for a purpose that’s bigger than me is something I easily go out there and show my work ethic for.”

RJ: What was it like winning a national championship?

Chaisson: “Indescribable, man. Best feeling in the world.”

RJ: Toughest thing about the NFL?

Chaisson: “There are so many good things about the league that I kind of don’t dwell on the tough things. I know everything has its ups and downs to it. I cherish the good things that come with it and am super blessed for them.”

RJ: Do you remember draft night and was there a feeling of pressure to live up to being selected No. 20 overall?

Chaisson: “I definitely felt the pressure when it comes to having self goals and motivation from the family and loved ones and outsiders. I definitely felt like I carried it in a space where it helped me get better and define who I am today. It motivated me into understanding the true position that I’m in for this sport, and also in my family and individual life. A lot of things came with it, but I’m truly grateful for it.”

RJ: You almost chose basketball over football. Why not?

Chaisson: “When you see guys dribbling down the court who can play all five positions, that let me know I had to switch over to the grass. I still love basketball to this day. Me and (defensive end) Maxx (Crosby) talk about it on a consistent basis. I don’t think that love will ever truly go away. But the love for football is definitely above it.”

RJ: Best thing about Las Vegas?

Chaisson: “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”

