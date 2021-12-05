60°F
Raiders down a running back Sunday because of COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2021 - 7:12 am
 
Updated December 5, 2021 - 8:12 am
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes past Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Housto ...
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes past Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders running back Jalen Richard has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in today’s game vs. Washington.

The Raiders will also be without tight end Darren Waller and defensive end Carl Nassib, both of whom suffered knee injuries last Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

