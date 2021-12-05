Raiders down a running back Sunday because of COVID-19

Raiders running back Jalen Richard is out today after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes past Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders will also be without tight end Darren Waller and defensive end Carl Nassib, both of whom suffered knee injuries last Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.

