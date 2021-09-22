Raiders earn NFL weekly player honor for second time in 2021

For the second time in as many weeks, a Raiders player is awarded Player of the Week honors from NFL

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) in action as punter A.J. Cole (6) holds the ball during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

For the second time in as many weeks, a Raiders player has been awarded player of the week honors from the NFL.

Kicker Daniel Carlson, who made all four of his field-goal attempts and both of his PATs in the Raiders win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Carlson’s field goals were from 46, 33, 41 and 45 yards.

It is the third time Carlson has earned the honor.

A week ago, defensive end Maxx Crosby earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

