Raiders eliminated from playoffs on last-second kick

Jason Sanders made a 44-yard field goal with a second left to lift the Miami Dolphins to the victory over the Raiders. That field goal was the fourth lead change in the final 3:37

The Raiders eliminated themselves from the playoffs in a last-second loss to the Dolphins on Saturday night. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) goes over the top of the pile for a touchdown versus the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) spikes the ball after a touchdown versus the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) defends Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) just misses a touchdown catch versus Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) attempts to get more yards on a run as Miami Dolphins strong safety Bobby McCain (28) and teammate outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) wrap him up during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a long reception over Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) evades a diving tackle attempt by Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham (40) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Miami Dolphins defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) is stopped on a touchdown run after a fake put by Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) makes a shuffle pass by Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles past Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) breaks into the open field during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden pumps his fist at Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) breaks the tackle of Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) defend Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) tackles Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden (15) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) deflects the ball as Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) tries to catch a pass during the second quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Miami Dolphins defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) celebrates a big play with teammates in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and teammate quarterback Derek Carr (4) walk off the field with heads down after losing late to the Miami Dolphins 26-25 following the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Needing a win over the Miami Dolphins to preserve their fading playoff hopes, the last thing the Raiders needed to do was invent a new way to lose.

But that’s what they did in a stunning 26-25 loss Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium that puts an end to their postseason dreams.

It all came down to a late-game sequence in which they rejected multiple offers by the Dolphins to score a go-ahead touchdown while setting up first-and-goal at the Dolphins’ 8-yard line with 1:55 to play.

Leading 23-22, the Dolphins (10-5) were willing to give up a touchdown to retain as much clock as possible in hopes of mounting a potential game-winning drive. But the Raiders (7-8) had other ideas. They opted to resist crossing the goal line in favor of running as much time as possible off the clock and setting up a short field goal.

The thinking being, between the clock they burned and all the timeouts they forced the Dolphins to use, there wouldn’t be enough time for the Miami to drive the field for a go-ahead score.

Three plays later, including a slide by Josh Jacobs just short of the goal line and Derek Carr taking a knee on third-and-goal from the one, Daniel Carlson booted a 22-yard-field goal to put the Raiders ahead 25-23 with 19 seconds left.

“We wanted to give the Dolphins the ball with as little time left as possible, with no timeouts,” is how Raiders head coach Jon Gruden explained the thought process.

On the field, Carr and his teammates were on the same page.

“You can think of a million different scenarios, the way we could have handled that,” Carr said. “And I thought we did it absolutely perfect. I don’t regret it. You take all their timeouts away. You take all the time off the clock. You just expect to win that game.”

But in a sign they may have tempted the football powers that be, the Raiders suffered major consequences. That is the chance you take when you reject an opportunity to make a team drive the length of the field for a touchdown to beat you rather than merely getting in position to kick a game-winning field goal.

The Raiders’ penance came in the cruelest manner imaginable.

With the Dolphins set up at their own 25-yard-line after the ensuing kickoff, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who came on in relief of Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter, somehow completed a 34-yard pass to Mack Collins while getting simultaneously pulled by the facemask by Raiders defensive end Arden Key.

Between the long throw to Collins and the extra 15 yards via the facemask penalty, the Dolphins were unbelievably in field goal position at the Raiders’ 26-yard-line with 12 seconds left.

Two plays later, Jason Sanders booted a 44-yard kick through the uprights to hand the Raiders one of the most unlikely losses in recent memory.

“That’s messed up. Ain’t no way around it,” Raiders tight end Darren Waller said. “That just hurts. I don’t know what else to say.”

The loss ended the Raiders’ playoff hopes and denied them a chance to finish with a winning record for just the second time since 2002. When they travel to Denver to close out the season next week, they hope to avoid their second-straight 7-9 finish.

The Raiders, it should be noted, stood at 6-3 just six weeks ago.

It also ruined a gutty performance by Carr, who was a game-day decision while dealing with the groin injury that knocked him out of the Chargers game 10 days ago. Still hobbled by the injury, Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 336 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m sick for our defense. I’m sick for our team,” said Carr. “My heart feels for our fans, to be so excited. We take the lead, then it’s gone.”

In the process, a solid effort from a struggling defense was wasted. As was the five-catch, 155-yard night for Nelson Agholor and the five-catch, 122-yard game by Waller.

Looking back on it, Gruden believes he did the right thing.

“I don’t regret it one bit,” Gruden said. “I just regret the results.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.