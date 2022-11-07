Raiders fail to execute with late in game again

Just like their other last-minute losses, the Raiders couldn’t get the job done Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as their final two drives were stopped in eight plays.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to escape pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) with Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) looking to protect during the first half of an NFL game at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a throw during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Caleb Johnson (57) and punter Logan Cooke (9) on a pot return during the first half of an NFL game at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller, right, welcomes Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) back to the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) leaves the game with trainers during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) tries to get past Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Twice the Raiders got the ball back late in the game with a chance to beat or force a tie with the Jaguars.

And each time they took the field convinced they would get the job done.

“I was very confident,” quarterback Derek Carr said.

But just like last-minute losses to the Chargers, Cardinals, Chiefs and Titans, the Raiders could not get the job done in a 27-20 loss at TIAA Bank Field.

Both drives were easily turned away by the Jaguars in eight plays to lead to the Raiders’ sixth loss in eight games this season.

“In that situation, no timeouts, you got to make some chunks,” coach Josh McDaniels said. “I felt like we had a couple of opportunities but obviously didn’t capitalize on them.”

The lack of execution — in which the Raiders blew a lead of 17 or more points for the third time — was gnawing at them afterward.

“We’ve got to make plays,” wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. “We’re just not doing that.”

It’s becoming a broken record.

“It’s a matter of execution,” tight end Foster Moreau said.

Carlson still streaking

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson has made 41 consecutive field goals dating to Week 8 of the 2021 season after making two Sunday.

It’s the longest current streak in the NFL and the third-longest in NFL history. His streak is the longest since Adam Vinatieri set the NFL record of 44 from 2015 to 2016.

Still no Waller

A lingering hamstring injury sidelined tight end Darren Waller for the third straight game.

Waller has missed all but eight plays in the past four games after injuring the hamstring Oct. 10 against the Chiefs. His status was determined after he went through a workout a few hours before kickoff.

Crosby playing well

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby has 13 tackles for loss this season, tied for the most in the NFL. His 56 tackles for loss since entering the NFL in 2019 is the third most in the league, trailing T.J. Watt (61) and Aaron Donald (60).

Crosby has 47 total tackles, second-most among defensive linemen in the league.

Cornerback help on the way

The Raiders are expected to sign former Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones, pending a physical.

A six-year veteran, Jones started six games and played in all 16 with Seattle last season and had 66 tackles. He has four career interceptions.

Injury report

Linebacker Divine Deablo left the game in the first half with a forearm injury. He returned to the sideline in street clothes and wearing a cast on his right arm.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.