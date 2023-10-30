Raiders get back 2 starting cornerbacks for game against Lions

Cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett are active for the Raiders on Monday against the Detroit Lions, as is kicker Daniel Carlson.

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) deflects away a pass downfield to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

DETROIT — The Raiders will get two starting cornerbacks back tonight in their “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Lions.

Nate Hobbs, who has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, is on the active roster. So is Jakorian Bennett, who missed last week’s game against the Bears with shoulder and knee injuries.

Kicker Daniel Carlson, limited by a groin injury, is also active for Monday night.

The Raiders’ inactives are linebacker Divine Deablo (ankle), quarterback Brian Hoyer, kicker James McCourt, cornerback Tyler Hall (foot), wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and defensive tackles Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera.

Hoyer will be the emergency quarterback with rookie Aidan O’Connell the backup to Jimmy Garoppolo.

