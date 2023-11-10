59°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2023 - 10:13 am
 
Updated November 10, 2023 - 10:54 am
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during a news conference at the I ...
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders wrap up preparations for their game against the Jets on “Sunday Night Football.” Interim coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media before Friday’s practice.

Among the topics he touched on was the status of left tackle Kolton Miller, who has not practiced this week while dealing with a shoulder injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
‘I enjoy solving problems’: Raiders QB O’Connell shows development
‘I enjoy solving problems’: Raiders QB O’Connell shows development
2
Raiders report: Rookie WR ready for challenge of superstar friend
Raiders report: Rookie WR ready for challenge of superstar friend
3
Former Raider, facing Pokemon business troubles, returns to NFL
Former Raider, facing Pokemon business troubles, returns to NFL
4
Raiders new OC asked players for input in 1st game calling plays
Raiders new OC asked players for input in 1st game calling plays
5
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
NFL betting trends — Week 10: Edge for Jets-Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media
Vegas Nation Gameday — Antonio Pierce debuts as interim coach
Vegas Nation Gameday — Antonio Pierce debuts as interim coach
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders celebrate blowout win against Giants
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders celebrate blowout win against Giants
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach
Raiders report: Starting linebacker plays days after surgery
Raiders report: Starting linebacker plays days after surgery