Raiders News

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce speaks to the media

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2023 - 10:44 am
 
Updated November 13, 2023 - 11:11 am
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during a news conference at the I ...
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A day after the Raiders’ win over the Jets on “Sunday Night Football,” interim coach Antonio Pierce spoke to the media from the club’s Henderson headquarters.

Among the topics he touched on was the injury to Amik Robertson and next Sunday’s road trip to Miami.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

