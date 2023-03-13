Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo agree to terms on 3-year contract

The Raiders have agreed to terms with free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, reuniting him with coach Josh McDaniels after they worked together with the Patriots.

The Raiders have agreed to terms with free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a person familiar with the situation confirmed. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

FILE - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to hand the ball off during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

On the first day of NFL free agency, the Raiders addressed their biggest need and built a short-term bridge to their quarterback of the future.

Less than two hours into Monday’s legal tampering period, they came to terms on a three-year contract with free agent Jimmy Garoppolo. The former 49ers quarterback, who helped guide San Francisco to one Super Bowl appearance and two NFC championship games in six seasons, replaces longtime quarterback Derek Carr, who fell out of favor last season and was released after the season.

Garoppolo, 31, joins the Raiders on a far more cost-effective contract, coming in at $45 million guaranteed on what is essentially a two-year deal at just over $22 million per season. Carr was scheduled to be paid $33 million in 2023 and $73 million over the next two seasons.

The extension Carr signed last year topped out at $121 million over three seasons, whereas Garoppolo is to make $67 million if he fulfills the three years. The money saved enables the Raiders to address the slew of needs they have across their roster, specifically a defense in search of multiple starters and depth at all levels.

Garoppolo reunites with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, both of whom worked with the Patriots during Garoppolo’s time in New England. That familiarity was a key component in Garoppolo’s decision to sign with the Raiders rather than the Texans, who also pursued him.

The length and sturdiness of the bridge Garoppolo provides is largely dependent on his ability to stay healthy, which was a constant issue in San Francisco and one of the primary reasons the 49ers began forging a path away from him in the past two years.

Garoppolo has managed to play just one full season, in 2019. The 49ers went 13-3 that season and advanced to the Super Bowl, where they lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The ensuing seasons saw Garoppolo play six, 15 and 11 games.

That included last season when he broke his foot and missed seven games, including the 49ers’ postseason run to the NFC championship game.

When Garoppolo is on the field, he’s proven to be effective while completing 67.2 of his passes for 14,289 yards and 87 touchdowns against 42 interceptions. His record as a starter is 40-17.

Of course, staying healthy has been the issue. Hence, the need by the Raiders to bring in a quality backup or, more ideally, invest in the draft in a quarterback they can groom, now more than ever with last season’s backup, Jarrett Stidham, leaving for Denver on a two-year contract Monday.

Stidham started the final two games of last season after Carr’s benchingand was eyeing a chance to be the Raiders’ starter this season. His contract agreement with the Broncos essentially signaled the Raiders were closing in on Garoppolo and knocking him out of consideration as their starter. The Garoppolo deal was agreed upon less than 30 minutes later.

Garoppolo’s deal guarantees him $34 million upfront. Should he play the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Raiders, the deal will pay him $45 million with the chance to earn more through incentives.

By not getting tied up on a long-term deal, the Raiders can now turn to the draft to potentially bring in their quarterback of the future.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbo nsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.