Raiders’ Jon Gruden declines comment on Colin Kaepernick workout

The coach refused to say whether the Raiders plan on sending a representative to watch the free-agent quarterback work out and answer questions for NFL teams on Saturday in Atlanta.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, center, talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Coach Jon Gruden declined comment on whether the Raiders planned to send a representative to Colin Kaepernick’s workout on Saturday in Atlanta.

“I don’t know,” he said after Wednesday’s practice at the team’s facility. “I’m going to answer questions about the Bengals.”

NFL teams were invited Tuesday by the league to watch the polarizing free-agent quarterback go through an on-the-field workout and answer questions in an interview setting. Teams that choose not to attend will be provided video of both sessions.

The league is reportedly conducting the session in response to requests from several teams about Kaepernick’s status.

He has not played since 2016 when his protests of racial injustice and police brutality sparked controversy.

“I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday,” the 32-year-old tweeted on Tuesday. “I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

It’s highly unlikely any head coaches will be present Saturday.

Several teams, including the Dolphins, Lions, Falcons and Redskins have told ESPN they will have a representative in attendance.

Kaepernick reached a settlement with the NFL in February after filing a grievance alleging collusion among NFL teams to deny him a job because of the controversy.

