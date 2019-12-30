Raiders learn final 2020 opponents

The last two spots on the schedule were filled out based on the final standings.

Cleveland Browns' Jabrill Peppers, right, is tackled by Oakland Raiders' Erik Harris (25) and Keith Smith during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon (22) hurdles New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs for yardage against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker runs after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) fires a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

DENVER—The Raiders’ season-ending 16-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday earned them a trip to Cleveland next season.

It also means the Colts will play at Allegiant Stadium during the Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas.

The Raiders have known 14 of their 16 opponents for the 2020 season for several years, but the final two spots are determined by where they finish in the standings.

Next year’s opponents are set. pic.twitter.com/Ry2Mh61Fzq — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) December 30, 2019

A third-place finish in the AFC West means the Raiders will host the third-place team from the AFC South and hit the road to play the third-place team in the AFC North.

The Colts and Browns filled those slots. Had the Raiders won on Sunday, they would have instead had a home game against Tennessee and a road game at Pittsburgh.

In addition to the three divisional games, the Raiders will host Miami and Buffalo from the AFC East as well as Tampa Bay and New Orleans from the NFC South.

The Raiders will have road games against the Jets and Patriots as well as the Panthers and Saints.

