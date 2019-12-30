Raiders learn final 2020 opponents
The last two spots on the schedule were filled out based on the final standings.
DENVER—The Raiders’ season-ending 16-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday earned them a trip to Cleveland next season.
It also means the Colts will play at Allegiant Stadium during the Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas.
The Raiders have known 14 of their 16 opponents for the 2020 season for several years, but the final two spots are determined by where they finish in the standings.
Next year’s opponents are set. pic.twitter.com/Ry2Mh61Fzq
— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) December 30, 2019
A third-place finish in the AFC West means the Raiders will host the third-place team from the AFC South and hit the road to play the third-place team in the AFC North.
The Colts and Browns filled those slots. Had the Raiders won on Sunday, they would have instead had a home game against Tennessee and a road game at Pittsburgh.
In addition to the three divisional games, the Raiders will host Miami and Buffalo from the AFC East as well as Tampa Bay and New Orleans from the NFC South.
The Raiders will have road games against the Jets and Patriots as well as the Panthers and Saints.
2020 Raiders opponents
Home — Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills
Away — Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons