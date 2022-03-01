Raiders, like everyone else, waiting on Aaron Rodgers

For various reasons, including the potential availability of wide receiver Davante Adams, the Raiders are waiting on word about the future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has officially kicked off and our Vegas Nation crew is in Indianapolis to bring you the latest news regarding the Raiders. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs the ball after a catch against the Washington Football Team during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Green Bay Packers await word from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on what his future holds, so too do their 31 counterparts in the NFL.

Among them are the Raiders, who could have an eye on one of the dominoes that could fall depending on what Rodgers ultimately decides to do.

In particular, they could target superstar wide receiver Davante Adams, who is of keen interest to quarterback Derek Carr. They played together at Fresno State, and Carr makes no bones about wanting a reunion with his old friend.

Adams’ contract is set to expire at the start of the new league year in two weeks. The Raiders, in need of a top-line wide receiver, would certainly be players in any Adams sweepstakes. And taking Adams and Carr at their words, they both make it clear they would love to play with one another again.

Not long before Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to the media on Tuesday, a report surfaced indicating the Packers have made it clear, internally, that Adams isn’t going anywhere.

Gutekunst didn’t go that far on Tuesday but, armed with the power of the franchise tag, Green Bay can control Adams’ immediate future by simply tagging him and keeping him in Green Bay for the 2022 season.

If so, that takes a huge potential target off the market for the Raiders, who would then pivot to the likes of Chicago’s Allen Robinson, Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin, Pittsburgh’s JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jacksonville’s D.J. Chark, among others.

Which brings us back to Rodgers, who complicates the situation.

The Packers are still waiting on word from Rodgers on his future, which runs the gambit from staying in Green Bay, trying to force a trade or retiring altogether. His decision could determine what happens with Adams.

“Those two situations are completely different,” Gutekunst said, trying to untangle any ties between the futures of Adams and Rodgers “They’re two different players, two different situations. Both great in their own right and we were lucky to have them. Hopefully, we’ll be able to have them both moving forward, but they’re separate.”

Perhaps, but it would be naive to think the Rodgers’ and Adams’ situations don’t play into each other, somewhat.

The Raiders figure into both on multiple levels.

If Rodgers asks for a trade, it would behoove the Raiders to at least kick the tires on bringing Rodgers to Las Vegas. And if Rodgers does seek a new home, or retires, one would assume it changes the thinking of Adams, who might not want to deal with whatever rebuild the Packers would undergo in a post-Rodgers world. That could heighten the possibility of a Carr and Adams reunion.

As a result, the Raiders are waiting on Rodgers’ plans just like everyone else.

That includes Gutekunst, who admitted to a potential domino effect depending on what happens with Rodgers.

“Obviously we’d like to know as soon as we can, just cause I think it helps for planning and moving forward,” Gutekunst said. “I would hope so. A lot decisions have to be made before that.”

The Raiders know that full well.

