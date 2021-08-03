100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2021 - 8:22 pm
 
Updated August 2, 2021 - 8:31 pm
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) runs holding a jersey during a practice session ...
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) runs holding a jersey during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders linebacker James Onwualu has decided to retire, according to the team’s transaction report.

Onwualu becomes the second player to retire from the team less than a week into training camp, joining running back Theo Riddick on the reserve/retired list.

Onwualu, a 26-year-old from Notre Dame, played a total of 21 special teams snaps in two games with the Raiders last season.

According to his LinkedIn page, Onwualu is a partner and co-founder with his brother John of a private equity firm called Afia Capital.

Onwualu played parts of his first two seasons with the Chargers and 49ers before spending the 2019 season on injured reserve with the Jaguars because of a knee injury. He signed with the Panthers in September 2020, but didn’t appear in a game for Carolina.

The Minnesota native signed to the Raiders’ practice squad in October and was promoted to the active roster for the final two games of the season.

He played in 16 career games, totaling 10 tackles and a forced fumble.

Also, running back Darius Jackson was waived by the Raiders on Monday, as Jalen Richard returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders training camp review: Rookie defensive backs impressive
Raiders training camp review: Rookie defensive backs impressive
2
Raiders report: John Brown says he’s no match for Henry Ruggs
Raiders report: John Brown says he’s no match for Henry Ruggs
3
Raiders fan Wayne ‘Violator’ Mabry to be honored by Hall of Fame
Raiders fan Wayne ‘Violator’ Mabry to be honored by Hall of Fame
4
Raiders make move after kicker Daniel Carlson goes on COVID list
Raiders make move after kicker Daniel Carlson goes on COVID list
5
Raiders’ first-round pick making all the right moves in camp
Raiders’ first-round pick making all the right moves in camp
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST