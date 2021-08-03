Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week

Fifth-year linebacker James Onwualu joins running back Theo Riddick on the reserve/retired list less than a week into the Raiders’ training camp.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) runs holding a jersey during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders linebacker James Onwualu has decided to retire, according to the team’s transaction report.

Onwualu becomes the second player to retire from the team less than a week into training camp, joining running back Theo Riddick on the reserve/retired list.

Onwualu, a 26-year-old from Notre Dame, played a total of 21 special teams snaps in two games with the Raiders last season.

According to his LinkedIn page, Onwualu is a partner and co-founder with his brother John of a private equity firm called Afia Capital.

Onwualu played parts of his first two seasons with the Chargers and 49ers before spending the 2019 season on injured reserve with the Jaguars because of a knee injury. He signed with the Panthers in September 2020, but didn’t appear in a game for Carolina.

The Minnesota native signed to the Raiders’ practice squad in October and was promoted to the active roster for the final two games of the season.

He played in 16 career games, totaling 10 tackles and a forced fumble.

Also, running back Darius Jackson was waived by the Raiders on Monday, as Jalen Richard returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

