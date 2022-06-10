Raiders mailbag: Is contract extension coming for Darren Waller?

Raiders fans have questions about a possible new deal for Darren Waller, a potential trade of Josh Jacobs and the speed of the team.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Darren Waller participates during practice at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) looks for the tackle during the second half of an NFL playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Darren Waller talks during minicamp practice at the Raiders headquarters within the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller talks during minicamp practice at the Raiders headquarters within the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders wrapped up mandatory minicamp Thursday, and save for one more week of organized team activity workouts, they will close up shop and prepare for the offseason.

With an entire offseason nearly complete, Raiders fans have plenty of questions ranging from a potential contract extension for Darren Waller to the future of Josh Jacobs.

Here is a sampling of what showed up in this week’s mailbag:

Brandon Rodriguez (@LA_Brandon_Rod): What are your thoughts on a Darren Waller extension? How will the tight end position be deployed in this offense?

Vincent Bonsignore: The sense is Darren Waller is going to be with the Raiders a long time, and that a new contract extension is imminent. That said, it might be on the to-do list for next year, as Waller still has two years left on his current deal and the Raiders might want to get one more year of real value out of him. If so, that could work in Waller’s favor as big stats this year will put him in a great position to re-market himself, as opposed a deal coming off a season that was marred by injuries.

As far as usage, Waller was almost giddy talking about the ways he will fit in the offense. It should be an interesting year for him.

Justin (@StashMan247): What’s the deal with Josh Jacobs? It seems like he might be injured.

VB: Teams keep a tight lid on injuries this time of year and are not obligated to share medical details. Jacobs was not on the field during minicamp, but he has been participating in the offseason program. That sends a signal that something is up physically. However, there is no sense it is anything serious. We might have to wait until training camp to see his condition.

Mike Tar (@MikeTar5): Any chance any of Cle Ferrell, Jon Abrams, or Josh Jacobs gets traded before the season? Any chance all three get traded?

VB: There is always a chance, but the Raiders will weigh all factors, including the value each player brings to their table vs. what they might get in a trade scenario. Ferrell was getting a lot of work at defensive tackle, which is a change for him and perhaps a beneficial one. He has one last chance with the Raiders to prove he is part of the long-range future, and maybe the change will do him good. The sense is the Raiders are eager to roll into this season with Jacobs as the top back, and then circle back to a potential deal that keeps him with the club moving forward. But by declining the fifth-year option, their comfort zone with him is below the $8 million he would have made under a fifth year in 2023. Abram is sort of the same boat, although his trade value is likely far below that of Jacobs.

Mike Tar (@MikeTar5): Is the sense that the team will be at full health when training camp starts?

VB: Sort of, yes. Maybe not right at the start of camp with guys like Kenyan Drake, Trayvon Mullen and Denzelle Good working their way back from injuries. All three appear on target to get back at some point during camp, perhaps earlier rather than later.

Matt Vaughan (@mattvaughanAK): Do you think Josh Jacobs will play for the Raiders this season? Non-Raiders question: Are you OK with NBA coaches wearing warmups on the sidelines or do you miss the era when they wore suits?

VB: Yes and yes.

Seth Lorenzo (@SethLorenzo8): Do you think it’s a mistake the Raiders haven’t added a proven vertical threat wide receiver this offseason? I know New England got by without one for years, but I just worry teams will sit on underneath routes making it hard for Hunter Renfrow, Davante Adams and Darren Waller to operate?

VB: It could be something they re-think, but relative to teams sitting on the shorter routes, there is only so much they can do to slow down that trio. One way or another, it’s almost inevitable there will be room for one or more of those weapons to operate on any given play.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.